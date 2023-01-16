Jamal revealed he’s dating someone on 90 Day Fiance. As a result of the big shocker, viewers are wondering whether they’re still together and how old he is in comparison to his new girlfriend.

A month ago, Kim Menzies’ son Jamal walked in as one of the cast’s new man, leaving their fellow stars in total disbelief. Since then, Jamal has been posting loved-up pics with the lady he’s dating.

Some don’t recognise her, but longtime viewers who followed Tim’s story on 90 Day Fiance are pretty aware of Jamal’s new girlfriend. So, who is she and what’s the age difference between the two?

Who is Jamal dating on 90 Day Fiance?

Jamal is dating Veronica Rodriguez. She is Tim Malcolm’s fiance, who she was in a relationship with for ten years, and was with with her partner, Grant Glaser, from 2019 until they decided to break up.

Veronica saw him on the Tell All of Kim’s season, and messaged him asking if he had any recommendations when she went on a trip to San Diego. Jamal admitted he woke up to her during the vacation after taking her for dinner.

Jamal and Veronica admitted they aren’t exclusive, and that he is dating other people. He also said he has been sleeping with people. However, Veronica said she isn’t seeing anybody else despite being “open to it.”

Are Veronica and Jamal still together?

Yes, Veronica and Jamal are still dating. In December, he shared a video hanging out with Veronica with his arm around her, who he appeared to be laughing with while they held hands. They were with other 90 Day stars including Syngin.

Veronica also posted a photo with Jamal during their trip to San Diego, and they follow each other on Instagram. Just a few weeks a go, Jamal wrote: “What happens in San Diego doesn’t stay in San Diego lmfao ❤️ such a good night.”

She replied to him with: “Haha we DID get to keep it our little secret for a bit…” Although they are clearly still seeing each other, neither have announced that they are exclusive yet, after Jamal said he’s dating other people.

How old is Jamal on 90 Day Fiance?

Jamal was born in 1995, which makes him 27 years old as of 2022. Veronica, on the other hand, is 37 years old per IMDb, and Jamal is 10 years her junior. This doesn’t phase either of them, though.

Veronica was 23 years old when she first met Tim, who was then 28 years old. During 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica was 36 years old, and is no stranger to dating someone who is several years apart from her.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER ON TLC AND DISCOVER+ ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM

