











Joshua Plath‘s gravestone was paid a visit by the Plath family on his birthday. Several viewers are now asking who he was and what happened to him following the Welcome to Plathville tribute episode.

Kim and Barry, who recently announced their split, had been married for over 20 years, but their time together has also come with struggles and trauma such as losing their late toddler Josh in the autumn of 2008.

He was one of ten children in the family, but died at 17 months old and was a brother to Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. As they pay tribute in 2022, Reality Titbit uncovered who Joshua was.

Who is Joshua on Welcome to Plathville?

Joshua was Kim and Barry’s youngest son who died at 17 months. Joshua was expected to follow strict rules like his siblings, such as never consuming sugary drinks and not using technology.

He didn’t appear on Welcome to Plathville as the TLC reality show began more than ten years after his death, in 2019. Joshua would have been brought up at home, with his parents teaching him education like his brothers and sisters.

According to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, Joshua Plath’s death was officially ruled an accident by the local sheriff’s office. On the show, Kim and Barry’s three youngest daughters asked what happened to their late brother.

Joshua’s death in autumn 2008

Joshua died as a result of Kim moving trees on their farm with the family’s Suburban vehicle and accidentally ran him over. She looked for him, saw that he was away from the vehicle, then pulled forward to get to the next tree.

Joshua was only one year old at the time of his tragic passing. Barry came home from work soon after the incident, but his son had already died before his arrival.

Joshua’s mum says she wanted to die at times following his death. As reported by thelist.com, Kim said: “In a panic, I realised what had happened. I ran over our Joshua. Lived the next hour nonstop in my brain for the next eight months.”

Kim said God helped her through the grief of Joshua’s death, as well as her husband Barry. She added:

God has been so faithful to our family for getting us through such a horrific event. He has indeed fully restored our joy. And we are forever grateful.

Family pays tribute to late son

During the July 19th episode, the Plath family visited Joshua’s gravestone. However, Ethan’s wife Olivia did not want Kim in attendance at his memorial due to them not seeing eye-to-eye, which has led to fan backlash.

The rest of the family reunited with Barry in Cairo, but Kim was excluded because Ethan and Olivia did not want to see her. They went on a trip to remember Joshua on his birthday, which was filmed in 2021 and aired on TLC a year later.

Barry Plath was seen asking daughter Lydia if she remembers the day her late brother died. One fan also noticed that Kim is usually wearing different shades of blue, which matches the color of Joshua’s baby hat.

WATCH WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK