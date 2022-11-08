









The Culpo Sisters star, Aurora, shares two chidden with ex-husband Mikey Bortone, but who is he and how long were they together? He was also on a reality show, but he was stranded on a Micronesian island for his appearance.

TLC’s new reality series follows the daily lives of the Culpo sisters: Aurora, Olivia, and Sophia. Olivia has become a household name since she rose to prominence as Miss USA and later Miss Universe 2012.

Her siblings have followed in her footsteps to become social media sensations, and they can now add reality stars to their resumé. Eldest sister Aurora is the only mother of the trio, who she shares with Mikey Bortone. It’s unlikely he’ll make an appearance in the series, so here’s what we know about him.

Meet Aurora Culpo’s ex-husband, Mikey Bortone

If he looks familiar, then you probably spotted him on Survivor season 16 in 2008.

Born December 29, 1973, the Boston, Massachusetts native joined Survivor: Micronesia as an aspiring writer and actor. His stint on the CBS reality competition was short; he was booted out on day 11, making him the fourth-last contestant.

Mikey studied at the Maine Central Institute before attending Northeastern University for two years. His previous venture as a chimney and masonry owner was a far cry from his Hollywood dreams. At the time of Survivor, he was training at the Actors Circle Theatre in California.

According to his cast profile, Mikey had appeared in commercials for American Express, Levis, and Progressive Auto. His acting career has taken a backseat since his last credit in 2013. Most of his projects have been short films, except for the 2009 romantic comedy, Play The Game, starring the late Andy Griffith.

He is now the founder of Watertown Whiskey, which sells whiskey infused with organic coconut water.

When he’s not monitoring his whiskey production, he’ll be in the stands supporting his favorite baseball and football teams.

Mikey and Aurora split after nearly three years of marriage

The former couple has known each other since 2014 and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at Hotel Esencia in Tulum, Mexico in May 2019.

Aurora wore a delicate form-fitting lace gown with intricate lace batwing sleeves, while Mikey sported a blue suit with a matching tie. They couldn’t forget his beloved pit bull, Coco, who enhanced the family photo with her flower collar.

The couple became parents when their firstborn, Remi Berkeley, arrived in June 2018. Their daughter, Solei Marie, joined the family in August 2020.

By April 2022, however, the Bortones filed for divorce, ahead of their three-year anniversary. Court documents obtained by Life & Style state irreconcilable differences as the reason and listed January 1, 2022, as their separation date.

