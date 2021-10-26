Who is River Everett's girlfriend Megan from The Family Chantel?











Season 3 of The Family Chantel is well underway, and viewers want all the details on River Everett’s new girlfriend, Megan.

The Family Chantel is an American reality television series that follows the lives of fan favorites Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, from 90 Day Fiance.

Chantel and Pedro have been in the spotlight since featuring on the show in 2016 and began their own, so fans could keep up with the drama that followed.

River Everett is also a cast member on The Family Chantel, and he has a secret girlfriend called Megan.

Reality Titbit has done some digging to reveal who Megan is, and we even found her on Instagram.

Who is River Everett?

River Everett is TLC star, Chantel Everett’s, younger brother.

He is 24 years old and hails from Atlanta, Georgia.

River isn’t shy about his aspiring music career, as he shares updates on his new music over on his Instagram account @iamriverknight.

He released his debut album The Journey, earlier this year and has since released another album, Exodus.

Who is River Everett’s girlfriend Megan?

On the show, River Everett announced that he has a girlfriend, however, he’s not ready to introduce her to the family just yet.

Last season, we saw River’s family be very unwelcoming to his brother’s (Royal) girlfriend, so this may be why River is holding off for now.

Following last week’s episode of The Family Chantel, River introduced his girlfriend, Megan, to his Instagram followers, with the caption “I hope you see what I see when you look in the mirror”.

Megan is a 28-year-old model and singer from Savannah.

The pair look very loved up, as we see a sneak peek of them kissing on the season 3 trailer for The Family Chantel.

Megan lives a 5-hour drive away from River, so the pair will have to make long-distance work if they want their romance to continue!

Meet Megan on Instagram

Megan currently has 21.1k followers on Instagram.

She shares photos of herself, and updates on her music career.

Megan also shares her love for travel on her Instagram, dedicating four of her highlights to all the places she’s visited!

In the music industry, Megan is known as ‘Cammy’, and has a second Instagram handle @withlovecammy21, where she announced the release of her first single, Rodeo.

