Statler Riley on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days is joining the cast alongside British resident Dempsey Wilkinson, who she met online. Before Statler launched to fame on TLC, she underwent three surgeries in one year. So, who is Statler and where are she and Demsey in real-time?!

The TLC show 90 Day Fiance follows couples – or two people who have met online and plan to meet face-to-face for the first time, like Statler and Demsey – and the newbies have now made their mark on the show. Many are curious to find out more about Statler, including her background, Instagram, and life outside of TV.

© 2023 X Corp.

Who is Statler Riley?

Statler Riley is a new cast member on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days. She describes herself as a “freak” who thinks “love is the most important thing,” and has had many relationships, but “not a single successful one.”

She is currently in a relationship with Dempsey, 28, a British girl who lives in Darlington, England. They met after Statler switched her dating app location as her relationships weren’t working out with people in America.

Statler, from Texas, USA, prefers to date women who are shorter than her so she can be the big spoon at 5ft 1in. She said, “I got lots of women. Sometimes multiple women in one night.”

Statler before 90 Day Fiance

Statler from 90 Day Fiance revealed on Instagram that she underwent three surgeries in a year, before making her 90 Day Fiance debut. She also shared a snap in December 2022 holding a passport, ready to make her travels to England!

She had jaw surgery after getting a diagnosis of idiopathic condylar resorption (ICR) 19 years earlier. Statler had a complete jaw replacement In July 2022 after going to a new country, and revealed on Instagram:

19 years between day of diagnosis to surgery. I’d like to thank myself honestly. I can look at all of this and say “I got through that.” Through looking in the mirror & not recognizing my own face, through panic attacks and stomach issues from a collapsed airway. 7 total years in braces.

ICR of the temporomandibular joint (TMJ) is a condition that is often esthetically and functionally altering, characterized by progressive resorption of the TMJ condylar heads, without a known cause

Timeline: Statler and Dempsey on 90 Days

Statler met Sy on social media while looking for a roommate. When Sy said she had two cats, Statler said, “You’ve come to the right place. I am a pussy fanatic.” She feels Dempsey could offer her the type of love she has been after.

The 90 Day Fiance star is searching for a sense of belonging and she may find that with her girlfriend Dempsey. She explains in a promo for season 6 that she was adopted and she has felt like the “black sheep” of the family.

Although she’s close to her parents, she now wants to find love with Dempsey. She also that Dempsey “is not aware” of her plans to potentially move to England, but they have both been spotted in Texas in April 2023!

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE ON TLC EVERY SUNDAY AT 8 PM