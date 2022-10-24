









Kody Brown has shared his polyamorous lifestyle on TLC’s Sister Wives for years, which involves having a relationship with multiple women. Although he is legally married to one, he considers the others his ‘wives’ too.

The show started off with Janelle, Meri, Christine and Robyn. Kody, a father-of-18 who considered them all as his four wives, spiritually married Robyn in May 2010 before they had a legal wedding in 2014.

However, things have changed in the family dynamic over the last few years. This leaves the question that many fans are asking… Who is still with Kody to this day and have any wives called it quits on their marriage?

Who is still with Kody on Sister Wives?

Janelle, Meri and Robyn are still in a relationship with Sister Wives star Kody. Although there have been some tensions with the family as seen on the TLC series, none of them have confirmed ending things with Kody.

However, not all wives have stayed. Christine left Kody in 2021 after first getting together in 1994. Kody’s first wife, Meri, legally divorced him so that he could marry Robyn in 2010.

Christine was saying that she wants to move back to Utah during season 16:

Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there he’s got a full functioning marriage? Who would ever want to live like that?

Although he and Christine have split, they’re still going to co-parent their six children together. Kody now carries on married life with Meri, Janelle and Robyn and their 13 shared children.

Meri Brown remains with Kody

Meri continues her relationship with Kody. Despite fans assuming she left him following ‘split hints’ on Instagram, this is not the case at all, but the latest development in her life is that she has relocated to Flagstaff.

Known as Kody’s first wife, Meri had started living in her $1M house all alone because her daughter Mariah had moved out. Since then though, she has sold the property after Kody asked her to move to Utah.

Who is Kody married to now?

Legally, Kody is only married to Robyn who he tied the knot with in 2014. Janelle and Meri are still considered his wives spiritually, but on paper, they are technically not married to the Sister Wives star.

Both Kody and Robyn live in the same house, while Janelle and Meri live in their own separate homes. When they previously moved to Las Vegas, each wife moved into her own house, with Kody rotating between the houses.

