TLC is getting up close and personal with the Culpo Sisters as they bring their daily lives to the forefront of their new show. Influencer and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo stars in the series, alongside siblings Sophia and Aurora, who are also social media sensations.

The Culpo trio is no stranger to show business, but their brother, Gus, has rarely been photographed since he’s a regular student and has no social media. He does, however, feature intermittently on the show.

Reality Titbit fills you in on Gus, one of the two Culpo brothers.

Gus Culpo is a talented baseball player

Born on August 17, 1995, as Augustus Marc, he is one of two sons of the Culpo family. His brother is called Peter, the same name as their father, but he’s better known as Pete.

The 27-year-old is a baseball star who served as a pitcher for the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans from 2019 to 2021. Before joining USC at age 23, he played for the University of Pittsburgh’s Panthers in 2016.

Highlights during his USC career include striking out three batters and pitching a full inning in four of his five 2020 appearances. His final year as a redshirt senior saw him appear on the mound seven times with 5.1 innings pitched and even recorded one strikeout against the University of California (UCLA).

Off the baseball field, he keeps himself occupied with playing the piano, producing music, and practicing basketball, his other talent. He won a basketball championship during his high school days.

Gus has continued his baseball career with the Rhode Island Rams.

Gus is not active on social media. His last Instagram post dates to 2013, the same period when Olivia was dating Nick Jonas. Here they are jamming out together:

Pete Culpo is a member of two bands

The brothers clearly have a musical side as Gus’ older sibling, Pete, is a member of the cover band Future Dads, and the 90s alternative tribute group, Be Kind, Rewind.

Future Dads is a five-member group based in Rhode Island, while Be Kind, Rewind hails from Boston. We’re wondering how Pete is able to run between two states.

He married Katie Trainor on June 14, 2019 and they are now parents to one adorable daughter, who often makes appearances on Olivia’s Instagram.

