The Culpo Sisters are TLC’s latest reality queens but some viewers are still wondering why the trio are famous and how they’ve landed their own series.

The Kardashian sisters have competition now The Culpo Sisters are on the scene. TLC’s latest show premiered on November 7, 2022 and follows the lives of three glamorous siblings: Olivia, Aurora and Sophia.

If you’re new to the series, you may be unfamiliar with the family as this is their first venture into reality TV and the girls have mostly worked individually on projects.

Reality Titbit reveals how the fashionable sisters rose to fame…

Why are The Culpo Sisters famous?

Olivia Culpo

Proud middle child Olivia is undoubtedly the most well-known sibling in the family of seven – the sisters have two brothers, Gus and Pete.

Olivia, 30, is of Miss Universe fame after winning Miss USA 2012. The Rhode Island native went on to dominate the global pageant a year later, making her the eighth US representative to take the title.

After her Miss Universe office concluded, Olivia Frances became a social media personality thanks to her loyal fanbase of five million. She has worked with the likes of L’Oreal and Sherri Hill.

She was also named one of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit 2018 rookies.

Aurora Culpo

There’s no doubt Olivia’s stardom has rubbed off on her sisters but eldest sibling Aurora is first and foremost a mother of two.

The 33-year-old welcomed Remi Berkeley and Solei Marie with ex-husband Mikey Bortone in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

As for her career, Aurora followed in Olivia’s footsteps as an influencer. She currently has 156K followers and runs her own fashion and wellness blog, where she also sells candles.

Sophia Culpo

Youngest sibling Sophia is also a social media personality, although she dedicates much of her time to sharing gut health tips.

With a bachelor of science degree in nutrition, she’s the family’s resident health expert.

How did they land their own show?

Watch one episode of the show and you’ll know why the siblings are reality TV gold. The Culpo Sisters are unpredictable with their fashion – and words.

Their three contrasting yet addictive personalities are a must-watch, TLC tells us, as family drama and rivalries are never far off despite being a close-knit group.

Business-minded Olivia is focused on her projects, while Aurora is known to be the family boss and isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. Sophia, meanwhile, is more chilled as she prefers to play peacemaker.

Juggling their hectic schedules in Los Angeles with their personal lives means drama for the screen and, if reality TV has ever taught us anything, a little spice sells.

