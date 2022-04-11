Why did Memphis leave the Tell All on revealing 90 Day Fiancé episode?













Memphis and Hamza, stars of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5, shocked fans when they announced their pregnancy during their honeymoon in the season finale.

However, when it was their time to discuss their relationship on the follow-up Tell All episode, Memphis quickly left the set before fans could get any updates. But why did she leave? Here is everything we know…

Why did Memphis leave the Tell All?

During the tell-all episode, Memphis tells her costars that she is “about to go get something.” After going backstage she says: “I need something. My head is banging. And the lights are just making it worse.”

Shaun Robinson, the show’s host, announces that “Memphis had to step away for a minute,” and told viewers that “she’s not feeling well.”

After a short break, Memphis returns but not for long. She informs Shaun that she has “a headache” as well as “vomiting and stuff,” and states that she is “just not feeling good.”

When Shaun asks her “Oh no, you’re going to go?” Memphis replies by explaining: “Yeah, I just gotta go, you know? It’s just too much.”

Memphis then leaves, but Hamza decides to stay and continue on during the tell-all.

Where are Memphis and Hamza now?

Memphis and Hamza tied the knot in the March 27th episode of the show. Speaking about the wedding, Memphis said: “Walking into the wedding venue makes me forget about all of my worries. Nothing is going through my head except for excitement knowing that this is the family that I am going to belong to.”

A few days after the wedding, Memphis told viewers that “waking up to Hamza knowing that he is my husband feels beyond amazing.”

In the season finale, Memphis shocked everyone when she revealed that she was pregnant with Hamza’s baby. During the episode, after showing Hamza her positive pregnancy test, Memphis says:

“I have children already and I’m pretty much settled, but because I love Hamza so much and I know that he wants to be a father, that makes me want to give him one.”

Fans have been desperate to know more about the child. Luckily, a Reddit user shared screenshotted answers from Hamza’s sister Rawia’s Instagram Q&A, in which she discusses the baby.

When asked if her niece has been born yet, Rawia responded with a “yes.” She also told fans that the baby’s name “starts with a letter K” but did not reveal any further details.

What do fans think about the couple?

Despite fans being left confused after Memphis walked out of the tell-all episode, many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the couple. Many tweeted out support for the pair, whilst others wondered what happened to Memphis and if they will see her on the screen again.

