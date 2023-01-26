1000-lb Best Friends returned to screens on January 4, 2023, and fans want to know more about why Meghan lives with Tina.

As the TLC show’s title suggests, Meghan Crumpler and Tina Arnold are best friends and they’re both on a weight loss journey.

Meghan and Tina have partners and families of their own but that isn’t stopping them from co-habiting with one another during season 2.

Who are the 1000-lb Best Friends?

TLC show 1000-lb Best Friends is back for a second season in 2023.

The series is focused on a group of four friends, Vannessa Cross, Ashley Sutton, Tina Arnold, and Meghan Crumpler.

The ladies are battling obesity and document their weight-loss journey, with Tina often taking to Instagram to share snippets of her journey with her followers such as photos of the snacks or breakfast she’s eating.

Why does Meghan live with Tina on 1000-lb Best Friends?

TLC’s 1000-lb Best Friends kicked off season 2 episode 1 on January 4 and since the season 2 premiere, fans have been asking many questions about why Tina and Meghan are living together.

Speaking on a podcast with iHollywoodTV in 2023, Meghan said that before she moved in with Tina, she was in a “dark place” and her father had just passed away.

She added that she’s been on an “emotional rollercoaster” and that viewers are only seeing “only ten-minute clips” of her life.

When it comes to why the two friends live together, Meghan said that she and Tina “are like sisters” and that they “grew up together.”

Meghan added that Tina “wouldn’t have it any other way” than to have her stay with her. Continuing: “It was her idea for me to come here.”

Tina expressed her thoughts on their living situation during the podcast: “I want Meghan here. Before Meghan came, I was also in a very dark place, I was trying to navigate through depression and severe anxiety.”

Tina added that she “needed a friend,” and that Meghan was a “true help” to her.

Concluding: “All I can say to the people that think she shouldn’t be here is she is helping me to be here, so I need her here.”

Tina and Meghan respond to backlash

Speaking on the iHollywoodTV podcast, Tina and Meghan gave some background on what their lives were like before 1000-lb Best Friends.

Meghan explained that she lived with her mother and father and had congestive heart failure, she added that she was “on her deathbed.”

She also added that she was on another TLC show, Too Large in 2021.

