Tammy Slaton has been wearing a trach since the end of 2021. As she embarks on a new life post-weight loss surgery in 2023, 1000-lb Sisters fans notice the trach on her throat appears to have been capped.

Her journey to losing weight has been the main focus of 1000-lb Sisters ever since it first hit TLC in 2020. One year later, Tammy was given an emergency tracheostomy to help her breathe following a medical emergency.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Tammy still appears to be wearing the trach in 1000-lb Sisters episodes. However, her TikTok videos suggest the trach has been ‘capped’, suggesting she no longer needs it to help her breathe.

Why does Tammy have a trach?

Tammy was given a trach in December 2021, as seen in 1000-lb Sisters season 3. She experienced breathing issues after she got sick with covid in season 2. Tammy managed to recover but relied on an oxygen tube to breathe.

In season 3, Tammy suffered from oxygen poisoning, which left surgeons with no alternative but to perform a tracheostomy on the Slaton sister. It was put into her throat to alleviate her respiratory problem.

She explained why she has a tracheotomy tube in her neck, and said she ended up in the hospital with carbon dioxide poisoning at the end of 2021. That led to her contracting pneumonia, becoming septic, and requiring life support.

1000-lb Sisters notice her trach is ‘capped’

Tammy‘s latest TikTok posts appear to show her trach is capped, according to fans. In December 2022, it appeared that the trach had been removed completely, which meant Tammy is now left with just a breathing tube.

The first video without the breathing tube showed Tammy posing with an anime filter on. 1000-lb Sisters fans noticed her breathing tube had finally been removed and had been replaced with a gauze Band-Aid.

Tammy has now had surgery

***WARNING: 1000-lb Spoilers***

Tammy reportedly lost enough weight to get gastric bypass surgery in August 2022, The US Sun reports. She returned to rehab for two weeks to recover but decided to stay there for longer.

Her heaviest weight, 717lb, aired on 1000-lb Sisters season 4 before she burst into tears at the scale numbers. Since then, though, Tammy has been undergoing an extreme weight-loss journey and looks significantly different.

Tammy is reportedly standing and walking. She told fans she wished she “could talk about all the stuff going on” with her weight but couldn’t spill any updates while the show is airing on TV.

