Why Trent and Amber are unhappy with Jonah's 'bachelor pad' decor

7 Little Johnston’s season eleven is well underway on TLC. The hit TV show follows the goings-on of the family of seven who live with Achondroplasia. The Johnston’s are the world’s largest known family of achondroplasia dwarfs.

Jonah is one of the five children in the family, and he was under pressure from his parents to move out for a while. But why are Trent and Amber still unhappy with him even after the big move? This article explores all about Jonah’s new home, including the look of his living room and viewers reactions to his parents criticisms.

Where does Jonah live?

Jonah moved out of his family home to live in his own home in Georgia, as his parents believed that it was time he became more independent. Although the plan was to live on his own, he ended up moving into a home with his friend Brian.

Some of Jonah’s close ones weren’t the most pleased about him living with Brian, including his girlfriend, Ashley. When Jonah told Ashley he would be living with Brian, she admitted how shocked she was. As the pair have been together for over two years, and she lives five hours away, Ashley was hoping that Jonah would invite her to live with him at some point. She also explained on the show:

“I think it will change things for us, in a way. Big move, you know. Big step, new start.”

Why are Trent and Amber unhappy with Jonah’s home?

As always, TLC have treated us to a teaser clip ahead of tonight’s episode of 7 Little Johnston’s. In the clip, viewers get to see Jonah’s house for themselves, along with Amber’s opinion on the decor.

The house is very simple, with the living room having just two TV’s, a sofa and a rug, there’s not a lot going on. Trent touched on Jonah’s decorating skills saying: “Decorating and style is not a high priority to them. It’s non existent. It’s pretty much a straight bachelor pad”. Amber also said: “He’s a minimalist when it comes to furniture and decorations. He doesn’t want things that he doesn’t need”

When Amber and Trent told Jonah that his house needs decorating, and suggested getting people over to help, Jonah explained that he doesn’t need it decorating and “everything we have in the home already serves its purpose and I’ve been fine without any additional decorations for the past six months.”

Viewers react to his parents criticisms

Fans of the TLC show have been quick to defend Jonah for not wanting to decorate his home in the Instagram comments of the clip. Many believe that Jonah is old enough now to make his own choices, as he is the one paying for the home after all.

One viewer commented: “He pays the bills, let him decorate or not decorate how he wants”. Another said: “When adult children move out – adults need to back off.”

Some fans think that he needs time to decorate, as he has only been in the house for six months. One user commented: “It takes forever to decorate and find pieces you love. Let him find them.”

