TLC’s Sister Wives season 17 tell-all has been making headlines for the past few weeks, but will the show return in 2023?

Sister Wives has been one of TLC‘s most talked-about shows ever since it premiered in 2010. 17 seasons and 12 years later now, it still rakes in huge numbers and has a dedicated fan base.

However, not all has been going well for the show’s patriarch, Kody Brown, who has now split with three of his wives – Christina, Janelle, and Meri. The season 17 tell-all was indeed very telling of Kody and his family’s story. Hence, many are curious to see if the show will return in 2023.

Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

Will Sister Wives return in 2023?

Yes indeed. Sister Wives season 17’s explosive one-on-one interviews are not all over yet. One last part will air in 2023.

The 17th season premiered in September 2022. At the season’s end, fans learned that there will be a three-part reunion special titled Sister Wives: One on One.

The first part aired on December 18. The second was released on January 1, 2023. Now, a final third part is scheduled to drop Sunday, January 8. That would be a wrap on season 17 of Sister Wives.

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

TLC is yet to announce the Sister Wives season 18

Over the past few months, many fans began wondering if season 18 would be canceled amid the latest developments in the Brown family.

The show’s patriarch, Kody, was rendered in a monogamous relationship with his wife Robyn, after Janelle, Christine and Meri split from him.

However, TLC is yet to announce or cancel season 18. But recently, an insider reportedly told OK! Magazine: “It’s not the end of Sister Wives. It’s not going anywhere.”

The source also revealed the Browns have a multi-year contract: “So they’re going to have to figure out something.”

When did Kody split with Janelle, Christine, and Meri?

Christine, who married Kody in 1994, was his third wife. She announced the split from Kody in November 2021.

She announced the news via her Instagram with a statement, saying: “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.”

Then, InTouch reported on December 9, 2022, that Janelle and Kody had also called it quits. The pair had married in 1993.

Kody legally divorced his first wife, Meri, in 2014.

