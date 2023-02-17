Winter Everett, from The Family Chantel, 90 Day Fiances’ first spin-off, has taken to her Instagram to reveal her new ‘intense’ workout routine she does to maintain her weight loss.

The Family Chantel star has been using her platform to share positive messages, and motivate her followers as a fitness influencer.

We take a look into Winter’s new ‘fun’ workout because if anyone’s going to make working out fun, it’s going to be her!

The Family Chantel star Winter shares her new workout to maintain weight loss

Taking to her Instagram, Winter Everett revealed how she maintains her weight loss with her 275k followers.

In a reel, the TLC star demonstrated her ‘intense’ cardio routine, walking for one minute and running for one minute. At the end of the video, she revealed that she had been on the treadmill for over 29 minutes.

Winter told her followers that she was scared before trying the workout, but then said it was ‘surprisingly easier’ and she got ‘bored less.’

In a previous post, she said she likes to ‘imagine she’s walking on the runway’ when on the treadmill. No wonder she’s not getting bored!

Weight Loss Barbie, who introduced Winter to the workout commented: “Yesssssss!!!!! I’m so glad you tried it.”

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Fans say Winter gives them motivation

Winter encouraged her fans to like the video and comment with a water drop emoji if they’ve tried the workout.

Fans rushed to the comments to say how much she was motivating them. One said: “Proud of you keep it up. Motivation for me to keep going.”

Another wrote: “Most people get the surgery and that is all they rely on. She got the surgery and then has worked so hard in the gym to keep the weight down and to get firm. I am so impressed with her.”

“OMG look at you WINTER. You are a beast girl. Love following your journey. What a light of hope you are and you PUT IN THE WORK .. applauding you” commented another.

Winter had weight loss surgery

In The Family Chantel, we saw Winter head to Mexico to get weight loss surgery.

Sister Chantel revealed that the surgeon removed 75 percent of her sibling’s stomach. Her family ware at first very skeptical about the idea, but of course, never left her side.

Ever since Winter has been keeping up with her fitness routine and spreading positive messages through social media.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK