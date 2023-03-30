Once dubbed the World’s Fattest Man, Paul Mason underwent weight loss surgery to lose a tremendous amount of pounds, and the documentary follows his life, and diet ten years on.

After the series finale of My 600-lb Life, airs a documentary about Paul Mason’s life, 10 years after his life-changing weight loss surgery.

We take a closer look at Paul’s story and at the most recent update he’s given since the TLC show.

Who is ‘World’s Fattest Man’ Paul Mason?

Paul Mason was born in 1960, and is known for previously being one of the world’s heaviest men.

At his peak weight, Paul weighed in at nearly 1,000 lb (70 st). He was recorded as the heaviest person in the United Kingdom at the time, a record which still stands to this day.

His binge eating began in his 20s due to issues that started in his childhood.

Paul Mason was unable to leave his bed due to his immense weight, and his diet was out of control. At his peak, he was binging on 40 chocolate bars and 100 packets of crisps a day.

He was approved for weight loss surgery

Fortunately, Paul underwent a gastric bypass operation in 2010, which saw him lose a humongous 295kg (650 lb).

By 2014, he weighed around 140kg and had around 20kg of skin removed in 2015, which saw him shed even more weight, and get down to around 19 stone (266 lb). That was a total weight loss of over 700 lbs.

After losing an impressive amount of weight, former World’s Fattest Man Paul Mason met his finance Rebecca Mountain on Facebook.

The pair moved to the USA, however, it unfortunately, wasn’t meant to be as he ended up moving back to the UK.

Whilst in the US, he suffered some setbacks and even began shoplifting to fulfill his cravings, as he landed himself in front of a judge.

Paul struggled during lockdown

After moving back overseas, Paul, unfortunately, went back up to 38 stone (532 lb). In 2021, he attempted to take his own life by overdosing.

“Nobody was listening, nothing was happening, I could see myself slipping back into the bad old days so it was a cry for help,” he told The Mirror.

Paul was saved by paramedics who carried him out of where he was staying, and after said he was focussing on his mind.

“I have just got to focus on recovery and the future and I have realized I can do that through therapy,” he told the publication.

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.