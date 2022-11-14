









90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s Yara Zaya is a star in her own right today but her before and after pictures show how much her looks have evolved over the years. She has also spoken up about getting plastic surgery procedures,

Yara and Jovi are one of Happily Ever After season 7’s most talked about couple. The pair is dealing with a new set of troubles this season as Yara yearns to live in Europe again.

However, fans cannot get over how different Yara looks now in comparison to before becoming a TLC star.

90 Day Fiance star Yara’s before and after pics show changed look

Yaroslava Zalohina also known as Yara Zaya on the TLC show met Jovi back in 2018. However, before her reality TV fame in America, Yara starred in a Ukrainian show called Love Online (via the TET TV Channel). She appeared in the series with her ex-boyfriend, Rafael. Their episode was titled “Rafael and Yaroslava.”

Screenrant reports that Yara sported black hair at the time. The outlet also notes that Yara and Rafael broke up and in filming done two months later, Yara said she was really taking care of her appearance.

Screenrant also reports that Yara clarified in a Tell-All that she had rhinoplasty because she felt as though her old nose looked like a “potato.”

90 Day Fiance’s Yara has admitted to having plastic surgeries

Yara’s looks have changed considerably since her Ukrainian television days. To some fans, she looks unrecognizable in her old pictures.

For starters, the mother of one is a blonde now.

Yara has admitted to getting lip injections.

She has also spoken up about getting a boob job after giving birth to her and Jovi’s firstborn Mylah.

One of Yara’s latest plastic surgery procedures which she also discussed on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 7 was breast lift.

Yara revealed that she felt self-conscious about her breasts after becoming a mum. She also mitted to having a breast lift and augmentation to get rid of her insecurities.

When did Yara and Jovi get married?

Jovi and Yara met in 2018 in Budapest and tied the knot in 2020 in Las Vegas.

The pair have now been married for two years. They had their baby daughter Mylah the same year they got married.

