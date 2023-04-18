You, Me and My Ex is back in 2023 and Caroline and Alex return for the show’s second season.

The TLC show kicked off in 2021 and features many different couples who have unique relationships – their ex is still in the picture.

TLC is the network that brought us Sister Wives, Seeking Brother Husband, and many more eye-opening relationship series.

Now, You, Me and My Ex is back for season 2 and fans want to get to know Caroline, Alex, and Steve a little more.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Meet Alex, Caroline, and Stephen

You, Me, and My Ex viewers first met Caroline, Alex, and Steve back in season 1.

The trio has a unique relationship as Alex and Caroline are now married, but Alex’s ex, Stephen, is still in the picture.

Caroline said during the show that Alex used to ask her for relationship advice about Steve.

She said that Alex was the first person she said “I love you” to.

Alex and Caroline are married

TLC stars Alex and Caroline Hines are now a married couple.

Per their Instagram pages, the two tied the knot in 2021.

They also welcomed a child together in 2022.

Despite being a family nowadays, Alex’s ex is still very much in the couple’s life.

Speaking on the show, Caroline said that “Steve calls more often than when they were dating.”

Is Steve on Instagram?

Yes! Steve, Alex and Caroline are all on Instagram.

Find Alex on the ‘gram at @alexandermhines with almost 4k followers, and Caroline at @carolinemhines.

Stephen can be found on IG at @prod.stephenxjones, however, he doesn’t appear to post much to do with the trio or the TLC show.

While Caroline said that she was having to keep some distance between her and Alex and Steve, Alex said that he and Steve still “hang out,” during season 2.

WATCH YOU, ME AND MY EX MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON TLC