Yve's age explored after noticeable 90 Day Fiancé age gap













Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé is coming to a close, with Yve and Mohamed’s K1-visa well underway.

The latest season of the hit TLC show has brought nothing short of drama, as viewers have watched six new couples face the battle of long distance relationships.

Yve and Mohamed have caught the attention of viewers across the world, mainly because of their noticeable age gap. Reality Titbit have explored how old Yve really is, and what she thinks about the age gap…

How old is Yve?

90 Day Fiance’s Yve is 49 years old. She was born in May 1973 in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The TLC star is 24 years older than her partner, Mohamed. However, age is just a number – and that is something Yve and Mohamed especially believe in.

Yve told 90 Day Fiancé viewers: “The age thing just doesn’t matter for us. Within a couple of weeks we admitted to one another that we were falling in love.”

Some fans of the show are worried about the age gap, as one wrote on Twitter: “I hope Mohammad doesn’t break her hurt. That age difference is significant.”

Yve is a trained Doctor

According to Yve’s Linkedin, she works as an acupuncturist at Mountain Spirit Integrative Medicine.

She has the brains to match her beauty, as she graduated from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Sciences in Oriental Medicine.

Mountain Spirit state everything you need to know about the professional side of her life. They say on their website that she is trained as both a Doctor of Oriental Medicine (DOM) and Licensed Massage Therapist (LMT).

They also state that Yve is “passionate about the art of healing, committed to practicing hands-on healthcare, and she enjoys creating unique treatments for each of her patients’ needs.”

90 Day Fiancé: Yve & Mohamed

Before meeting Mohamed, Yve was not interested in having a partner. However, when Mohamed slid into her DM’s after seeing her bikini picture – everything changed.

The pair video called after just two days of messaging, which is when they started to move pretty quickly, even telling each other that they had fallen in love.

After two months of speaking, Yve booked a plane ticket to visit Mohamed for the first time in Egypt. She discussed the first moment she laid eyes on him on 90 Day Fiancé:

“All of those fears melted away. It was like that moment of us coming together it was this magical, perfect fit.”

