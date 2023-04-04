Zach from Darcey and Stacey strolled onto the show cool as a cucumber but his Instagram page is scorching hot.

Darcey and Stacey season 4 sees the Silva twins living their best life. Stacey Silva is set to get married and Darcey Silva enlists the help of a dating coach to find herself a man.

Darcey’s ex Georgi Rusev is still on the scene during season 4. But, the mom of two has her mind made up on finding love with someone new. She goes on dates with Cicero Pinto and Zach.

Zach is Darcey’s new love interest

During Darcey and Stacey season 4, viewers are introduced to a new love interest of Darcey’s – Zach.

After hearing that Darcey was dating Cicero, her ex, Georgi, was “jealous” and upset.

However, after things didn’t work out with Cicero, she decided to continue her dating journey.

Darcey met Zach through her friend, Leslie Rimboeck.

He explains he’s celibate

While on a date with Darcey, Zach says: “Hopefully it isn’t a dealbreaker but I practice celibacy.”

He added that he had been celibate for two and a half months at the time.

Zach said: “I do spurts of like four months, six, and then I’ll release.”

Darcey said in a confessional: “I am shocked that this freaking hot a** guy is celibate.”

Zach explained that “men feel invincible” when they “keep it in,” and went on to say that he has more of an understanding of Gandhi, Buddha, and monks.

Zach added that he’s more interested in “stimulating” a woman’s mind than her body.

Zack Has a Secret | Darcey & Stacey He practices what?! 🤯 Find out Zack's secret on the new #DarceyAndStacey Monday at 9/8c. Posted by TLC on Thursday, March 23, 2023

Darcey and Stacey star Zach’s Instagram

Speaking on Darcey and Stacey in 2023, Zach said that his “sexual energy” was “through the roof” on his date with Darcey.

It’s clear to see from his Instagram page – @kingfazz1 – that Zach takes care of his body. He works as a personal trainer in Miami.

Zach can be seen posing poolside wearing open shirts, shorts and displaying his gym bod with pride.

The TLC star posts some artistic-looking nude photos to the ‘gram and appears to be a model, judging by some of his posts.

Zach is strutting down runways and gracing covers of magazines when he’s not on Darcey and Stacey.

