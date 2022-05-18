Zach Roloff made a small fortune as a Roloff Farm tour guide













Zach Roloff has recently welcomed an adorable son into the world with Tori Roloff. Since Little People Big World returned to TLC for a new season, fans are wondering how he makes money to provide for his family.

Known as a reality TV personality, Zach has often shared the ins and outs of his life on-screen, from making the move to Washington and later leaving Oregon, to excitedly revealing Tori’s pregnancy with their third child.

Viewers know plenty about his family background, but when it comes to how Zach makes money, he keeps that side of his working life a little more private. So, just what does he do for a job and how much is he worth?

Does Zach Roloff have a job?

Yes, Zach Roloff is a reality TV personality. He had a job as a tour guide at Roloff Farm, which are called Golden Pass Private Tours. Each customer is charged $300 a ticket, which he gained an income from on top of his $7,000 TLC salary.

However, his tour guide role is thought to have been left behind due to no longer living in Oregon. He also teaches soccer to youth teams, but doesn’t get paid for the volunteer job.

The father-of-three, who previously went to Portland Community College to earn his Associate’s Degree, also plays competitive soccer. He told Lock Laces:

My most rewarding experience has been seeing all the kids that come back every year at try-outs. I love seeing the kids come back that I had the previous year, and it feels great that they want to come back and be a part of the same team and have me as a coach again.

The Little People Big World cast member once competed with Team USA in the first Copa America Dwarf World Cup and helped America win against Great Britain in the 2013 World Dwarf Games soccer finals.

Omg Zach is taking over on little people big world!?! — braceface (@jazzzzmeeean) May 17, 2022

The LPBW star’s net worth

Zach’s net worth is $700,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The reported amount that the TLC star is worth has seriously gone up, as it was listed as $300,000 just three years ago!

In 2019, Zach and Tori Roloff hinted that they are struggling to pay for the family‘s costs, with the mom-of-three revealing that their cash flow is “nil”. He added that they have two mortgages to pay for.

More recently, there has been talk on the reality show about Zach taking over the Roloff Farm, in Oregon. This would likely increase his net worth due to the farm being worth over $1.6m in 2018.

Happy that Zach & Tori can get away and find a new place to form new memories. #littlepeoplebigworld — Rachel R. (@Whovianpoch) May 18, 2022

Where does he work?

Zach is a soccer coach for three competitive soccer teams in Oregon. He recently helped run a soccer clinic at Beach

Chalet Soccer Fields in San Francisco, California, ahead of the DAAA soccer tournament.

Tori, however, previously worked as a kindergarten teacher before giving birth to the couple’s son, Jackson, in 2017. Now, she runs her own photography business, and sells her snapshots online for $10 and above.

Zach, who grew up in Helvetia, Oregon, has decided to leave Oregon with his wife and family after negotiations with his dad Matt fell off. Tori’s husband said he felt offended by feeling like he didn’t have the money or skillset.

Therefore, Zach may have to stop coaching teams in Oregon for a while, or could make the journey to fulfil his soccer coaching role. As he isn’t paid for the job, he won’t be losing out on a salary.

