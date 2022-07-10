LPBW star Zach Roloff's 2022 net worth shows it pays to be a reality TV OG













Little People Big World fans are wanting to know more about Zach Roloff’s net worth in 2022. The Roloff family has experienced many changes over the past few years including Amy and Matt’s divorce and the sale of some of Roloff Farms’ land. Zach and Tori welcomed a new baby into their family in 2022 and the two are settling into their new home.

Zach’s siblings including Jeremy and Jacob are no longer permanent cast members on the show. But, it looks like LPBW star Zach has the net worth to prove that it pays to stick it out in reality TV. So, let’s find out more about Zach in 2022…

Screenshot: “I’m Glad I Came Up” Matt Checks Out Zach and Tori’s New House | Little People, Big World – YouTube

Zach Roloff has been on reality TV for 16 years

In 2006, Little People, Big World premiered on TLC and viewers were introduced to the Roloff family.

Back then, Matt and Amy Roloff were married and more of Zach’s siblings appeared on the show. But nowadays, Zach appears on LPBW with his wife, Tori, and now-divorced parents Matt and Amy are main cast members on the show with their other halves.

Zach’s children, Jackson, Lilah and Josiah, also feature on the TLC show.

As well as starring on the TLC show, Zach has worked for many years at Roloff Farms. Life and Style Mag reports that Zach earns money as one of the Roloff Farms tour guides for the Golden Pass Private Tours, which cost $300 per ticket.

Zach and Tori bought a new house in 2021

Fans of LPBW will have followed the Rolloff farm drama during the 2022 season of the show. Matt Roloff listed 16 acres of the farm’s land for sale after offering it to his sons.

After a discussion over the sale of the farm, Zach and his father, Matt, fell out and he and Tori ended up buying a property elsewhere.

Tori and Zach moved into a house in Battleground, Washington, which is around an hour’s drive from the rest of their family in Oregon. Tori said that their new home had their “dream kitchen”, was open plan and the two said it was ideal for their growing family.

Zach Roloff’s 2022 estimated net worth

Zach Roloff has appeared on LPBW since he was 16 years old. He’s been a cast member. on the show for the past 16 years and, the TLC series is showing no signs of slowing down.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Zach’s net worth is estimated at $700,000 in 2022. He reportedly earns £7,000 per episode of Little People, Big World.

Tori and Zach sold their Oregon home for $730K as per The Sun and purchased their new Washington home for around $950K.

View Instagram Post

WATCH LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK