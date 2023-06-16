As a brand new season of A&E’s 60 Days In drops in 2023, fans are curious to know more about whether the participants get paid. After seven successful seasons, the crime and justice series returns. New volunteers are set to go undercover in season 8 and they all have their own reasons for wanting to take part.

The all-new season of 60 Days In dropped on A&E on Thursday, June 15 at 9 pm. Seven participants are ready to evoke change as they head into North Carolina’s Pitt County Detention Center undercover. So, let’s find out more about whether the show’s cast members get paid for their two months spent inside.

Do they get paid on 60 Days In?

As the 60 Days In participants embark on their experience inside a prison, fans are curious to know more about whether they get paid for their time there.

A&E hasn’t provided details on the participants’ pay but, according to a 2022 Distractify report, a Reddit user claiming to be a “former reality TV producer” shared some behind-the-scenes information.

The report reads: “A&E budgets for one-hour shows is estimated at $375,000 per episode, meaning that the most they are getting paid about $3,000 per episode.”

It has been confirmed that the jail previously featured on 60 Days In was paid for filming the show, reports the News and Tribune.

REALITY TITBIT AND GRV MEDIA REACHED OUT TO A&E FOR COMMENT.

A&E pays the jail

60 Days In season 8 sees seven participants go undercover at North Carolina’s Pitt County Detention Center.

According to the News and Tribune in 2016, Clark County Jail, which was featured on the show, was paid $60,000 for 120 days of filming.

The jail’s Sheriff said: “[The money] will go to training and equipment actually for the jail, so anything that we do that can approve the jail operations.”

60 Days In features a new jail

In 2023, 60 Days In follows a different jail. The show is centered around Pitt County Detention Center in North Carolina and its Sheriff Paula S. Dance.

Paula is the state’s first female African American Sheriff. She’s on a “mission to evoke change,” writes the network.

A&E writes: “Over the years, the participating jails have seen success with changes such as lowered recidivism rates, facility upgrades, inmate programs and staffing changes.”

WATCH 60 DAYS IN THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON A&E