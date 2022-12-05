90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After fans have been thirsting over cast member Kim Menzies’ son Jamal lately but the hunk recently cleared up the ‘gay’ rumors about him.

Kim is a 52-year-old San Diego native who was seen romancing Usman Umar, aka Sojaboy, in Happily Ever After season 7. Fans watched the pair’s unusual story unfold this season as Usman and Kim got engaged.

Meanwhile, the rapper was also looking for a Nigerian bride. However, Kim’s son managed to steal to spotlight in recent episodes.

90 Day Fiance star Jamal Menzies dismisses ‘gay’ rumors

Some 90 Day fans have been swooning all over Jamal since his appearance on Before The 90 Days, but others began discussing his sexual orientation.

However, the reality star quickly put an end to the speculations.

Screenrant reports that Jamal and Kim recently co-hosted an Instagram live. The live came after a recent episode featuring Kim’s mom Sally’s death aired.

Both Kim and her son interacted with their fans. The mom-and-son duo answered a variety of fan questions including one about Jamal’s sexual orientation.

One fan reportedly asked Jamal about his ‘gender preference’ during the live, a question that confused the reality star. He thought that the fan was asking him whether he is a “male or female.” But mom Kim quickly explained to her son that the fan wanted to know whether he’s gay.

Jamal then confirmed that he is “straight” while adding “not that there’s anything wrong with it.”

In his latest Instagram post, he once again cleared up that he is ‘straight’ while taking an aim at ‘toxic masculinity.’ The reality star captioned his latest post as – “Toxic masculinity stems from insecurity. As a straight man, I don’t give a f*** about gender roles. It’s YOUR life, do whatever tf you want.”

How old is Jamal and what’s his job?

InTouch Weekly reports that Kim’s son Jamal is 27 years old in 2022.

From his Linkedin page, we know that he is a Legal Administrative Assistant for Mayfield, Ohio-based Progressive Insurance. He previously worked as Assistant Manager and Operations Manager at CVS Health for over six years.

He is an alum of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Jamal is also a social media star now.

A peek at Jamal’s Instagram

The youngling has close to 59,000 Instagram followers at the time of writing.

One brief look at Jamal’s Instagram page will make you realize that the reality star knows how to do Instagram right. His page is filled with aesthetic pictures of him looking absolutely dashing.

Despite a busy career, the reality star has managed to maintain his stunning looks and impeccable fashion sense.

His Instagram also shows the close relationship he and his mom Kim share. He has posted several pictures with Kim including some throwback images from when he was still a baby.

