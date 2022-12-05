90 Day Fiance: Single Life star Veronica Rodriguez revealed that she has a new boyfriend after her failed romance with Justin Foster.

The Tell-All Part 1 of Single Life season 3 was dramatic. It brought most of the 2022 cast members of the TLC show under one roof.

We saw Debbie Johnson, Natalie Mordovtseva, Veronica Rodriguez, Caesar Mack, Tania Maduro, and the rest of the cast prepare to tell all of what transpired in their messy love lives.

However, Veronica was among the ones that had good news to share despite the disappointment she suffered this season.

90 Day Fiance’s Veronica Rodriguez teases new boyfriend

“I have some exciting news to share with you,” Veronica tells the host, who then points out “Veronica you’re actually dating somebody.” The 90 Day Fiance star notes that her relationship with her new man began fairly recently.

Then a preview for the next part of the tell-all teases viewers about Veronica’s boyfriend showing the footage of a mystery man’s hand.

We don’t get to see who the person is as the footage just shows his hands. He is seen donning several rings and black bead bracelets on both hands.

A look at Veronica and Justin’s doomed relationship

Veronica was dating single-dad Justin Foster on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Single Life.

The mom of one revealed on the show that she met the 35-year-old online dating app before meeting him in person.

“I met Justin on a dating app. Justin is sweet, smart, definitely, a gentleman, and very funny,” Veronica gushed over her new man (per InTouch).

Justin has not been married but is a dad to two daughters, a four-year-old and an eight-year-old, both of whom he shares with his baby mama.

Veronica on the other hand is the mum of a 15-year-old daughter.

While the pair hit it off on the first date itself, Justin was surprised to see Veronica’s ex Tim hanging around at her place.

Veronica and Tim quickly set boundaries to make sure her dating life isn’t ruined because of their friendship.

However, despite all the sparks between Veronica and Justin, the latter later tells the 90 Day Fiance star that he is moving to Florida with his kids so they could be around their family.

The two have a heated argument and things do not end well.

What is Veronica’s job?

Despite her reality TV career and fame, Veronica is still working her corporate job.

As per her Linkedin, the 37-year-old is the lead sourcing relationship manager at Equitable. She has been at her job for two years and seven months.

The reality star is also an influencer with over 280,000 Instagram followers.

