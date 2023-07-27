A confusing Abby Miller death hoax is sweeping the internet in 2023, leaving many Dance Moms fans concerned. Fans were left to worry over whether the reality star has passed away or not this July. Abby rose to fame in 2011 on Lifetime show Dance Moms and remained a cast member until season 7.

In 2019, the final season of Dance Moms aired. Abby returned for season 8 and also had success with other Lifetime spin-off series such as Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. After nine years on Dance Moms, she left the show and went on to appear on more TV shows such as Dancing with the Stars as a guest judge.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Abby Miller death hoax

In July 2023, a death hoax circulated the internet regarding Dance Moms star Abby Miller.

Distractify reports that the rumors emerged after a Facebook post appeared on Abby’s Facebook page stating that she had passed away.

However, the outlet continues that Abby’s legal team took to her Facebook page on July 25 to confirm that the rumors were untrue.

Let the floodgates open… The next chapter of my story is coming this September. #MadHouse #MadHouseTV 📺🌟 Posted by Abby Lee Miller on Monday, July 24, 2023

Abby Lee Miller is alive

Thankfully, Dance Mom star Abby is still alive.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native thankfully isn’t dead, and any information online about her passing away is simply a rumor.

Many celebrities have been victim to online death hoaxes. And her legal team confirmed that she is “alive and well,” reports Distractify.

Abby was born on September 21, 1965 and is currently 57 years old.

Dance Moms star posts on social media

Following Abby Miller’s death hoax, the Lifetime star is back to posting on social media as normal.

She has been sharing hilarious throwback snaps of some of her best Dance Moms hairstyles as well as raising awareness for people with disabilties in 2023.

Abby also took to Facebook on July 25 to share that she is “telling her story” in a new documentary on MadHouse TV.