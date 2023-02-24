Adriana from RHOM served up a music video on the February 23, 2023, episode. Viewers were stunned and gave their mixed opinions on her new track Fyah, which ranged from a “hot mess” and “weak” to “great.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star released Fyah on June 24, 2022, but the recent episode was the first time that viewers laid their eyes on the official music video. As a result, she’s received a ton of varied responses.

Adriana invited her fellow RHOM stars to a music video release party. So, what is the video like and how have both the housewives and the fans reacted to her singing talents? Reality Titbit has all the hot Miami gossip.

RHOM: Adriana’s music video

Adriana‘s music video seen on RHOM is for her first track, Fyah. She hosted a music video release party in aid of the Angels for Humanity organization back in 2022, while the video was directed by Jonathan Yaskoff.

For those wondering how to watch Adriana’s music video, it will be released on March 2, 2023. She is seen performing with Grammy Award winner Guillermo Lefeld and is joined by RHOM stars like Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton.

The music video was originally confirmed by Adriana to be coming out on all musical platforms in July 2022, but there was a delay with the release. Although we’ve had a little sneak peek on RHOM, the full version isn’t far away!

Fans react to Adriana’s Fyah track

Adriana’s track Fyah has impressed RHOM fans, but the music video itself wasn’t a big hitter for those watching the recent episode. Some hailed the video a “hot mess,” a few said it was “really good,” but others said it was “weak.”

One of several fans wrote their reaction on Twitter. They said: “Adriana’s music video is a hot mess lol #RHOM.”

Another penned: “The most offensive thing Adriana did was release that music video #RHOM.”

“Wait wait wait, Adriana blames Larsa, Alexia, & Marysol for her music video being a flop lol? How about it flopped because it was low budget lol #RHOM,” reacted a viewer.

Inside Ariana’s singing career

Fyah is the second track Ariana has released in her singing career so far. She released the track with Hit Central Records LLC but hasn’t revealed whether she’s got any more tracks in the pipeline.

Her first was called Feel The Rush, released in 2012, which has at least 106K plays on Spotify. Her new track, Fyah, has had over 26K plays on the platform, while Adriana has also had a go at singing the RHOM theme song!

Singing isn’t Ariana’s main job, though. She actually works as an expert art dealer. From an early age, Adriana was introduced to art by her grandmother, who was a painter, and the rest is history.

