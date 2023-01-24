Robert Finley’s AGT All Stars performance blew the judges and audience away in January 2023.

It’s not the first time the America’s Got Talent singer has had viewers in awe of him. He was a semi-finalist on the show in the past and loves to sing his own original songs to tell his story.

He signed a record deal after America’s Got Talent and has toured with some huge bands. Now, Robert is back for All Stars “to finish what he started.”

Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Robert Finley was a carpenter

Hailing from Winnsboro Louisiana, Robert Finley was 65 years old when he first auditioned for America’s Got Talent in season 14.

He worked as a carpenter all his life before he became blind due to glaucoma.

Robert said that music was “always” a passion of his. The AGT star also served in the Vietnam War.

He can be found on Instagram at @robertfinleymusic with almost 15k followers.

America’s Got Talent star auditioned in 2019

Speaking on stage during his America’s Got Talent audition in 2019, Robert said: “I had to lose my physical sight so that I could see my true destiny.”

Robert sang an original song called Get It While You Can.

The judges were blown away by Robert’s passion and talent. Howie Mandel said that Robert was a “great inspiration.”

After getting four yeses from the judges, Robert cried tears of joy backstage and said: “Dreams do come true. Never give up on your dreams. Because it’s never too late.”

Robert made the season 14 semi-finals but was eliminated in episode 18.

Robert Finley is back on AGT

In 2023, at 68 years old, Robert Finley returned to AGT with another original song.

Bernice, Louisiana resident Robert said that he’s a “blues slash everything else singer.”

After being eliminated from AGT season 14, he signed a record deal and toured with bands including The Black Keys.

Robert said he returned for the All Stars competition as he had “unfinished business.”

The 68-year-old had the voice and moves to match on stage and had everyone in the room on their feet.

His performance was so impressive that Simon Cowell said that he “wished” he had a “platinum buzzer” because “gold’s not even good enough for that.”

Robert sang another of his own songs, Souled Out On You during his All Stars audition.

