Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People has fans hooked on the Brown Family’s story and many also love the Brown kids’ unique names.

The reality show has built a strong fan base since premiering in 2014. Many fans have now followed the Brown family’s life story through thick and thin for eight years now.

The Discovery show is currently airing its 14th season. However, fans are still struck by the Alaskan Bush People’s parents Ami and Billy Browns’ creativity when it comes to naming their children or as they call it their ‘wolf pack.’

The unique names of Alaskan Bush People’s kids

Ami and Billy whose full names are Billy Bryan Brown and Amora Lee Branson Brown have seven kids.

Their eldest is Matt who isn’t a cast member of the show anymore. Matt’s full name is Matthew Jeremiah Brown. Next in line is Solomon Isaiah Freedom Brown, aka Bear.

Bam Bam is Ami and Billy’s third son and his real name is Joshua Bam Bam Brown.

Gabe and Noah have the most classic names of all Brown siblings. Gabe’s full name is Gabriel Brown and Noah’s is Noah Darkcloud Brown.

Next in line is Bird whose real name is Amora Jean Snowbird Brown. Then comes Rain with her most unique real name among the Brown siblings Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown.

The meaning behind the siblings’ peculiar names

Outsider.com reports, Bear’s nickname came from his personality and inclination to hunting. Fans have seen Bear hunting fresh meat to provide for his family.

Moreover, Bear is also a skilled tracker and loves the outdoors.

As per Discovery Channel, as reported by Outsider, Bird has embraced her name more and more as her love for animals kept growing over the years. The Alaskan Bush People star has had cats, dogs, turtles, squirrels, and frogs as pets.

Deer-watching is also one of her favorite pass times.

Alaskan Bush People’s latest episode was an emotional one

The youngest of the lot Rain had some emotionally distressing moments in the latest episode. She noted in her confessional sitting alongside Bird that she was starting to get “really really depressed.”

The sister’s journey on the water was especially difficult for Rain who was seen breaking down. As she reunited with mom Ami and brother Gabriel, a bright smile returned to her face.

But Rain once again broke down in tears as she hugged mom Ami.

Their elder brother Bam Bam noted how Bird and Rain are “true Browns” and are capable of facing lots of hardships.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know