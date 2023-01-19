Aly Bala is one of the Tough As Nails season 4 contestants in 2023. She and Ilima Shim had to go head to head during episode 4 but only one of the competitors continued on the show’s individual contest.

Phil Keoghan is the Tough As Nails host and he’s egging on many of the show’s contestants, hoping that they can make it through to the next round.

If the Tough As Nails cast members aren’t successful during the challenges, they’re not eliminated totally, as they can continue on the show in the team challenges.

WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD FOR TOUGH AS NAILS SEASON 4 EPISODE 4

Who is Aly Bala?

Aly Bala is a 25-year-old laborer who hails from Covington, Georgia.

She can now add reality TV star to her resumé as she stars in Tough As Nails season 4 on CBS in 2023.

Aly is all about her family and enjoys sharing special moments with her friends and loved ones on the ‘gram.

Stay up-to-date with all things Aly via her Instagram page at @balaaaaa10.

Aly on Tough As Nails

Aly is one of 12 Tough As Nails contestants taking part in the 2023 competition.

Speaking on Tough As Nails season 4 episode 4, Aly said: “I just think about my family, you know that’s why I’m here at the end of the day. I want to make them proud, I want to go far.”

The competitors have the opportunity to win prize money on the show, which many of them say would change their lives as well as their family’s.

Aly went head-to-head with Ilima during episode 4 and ended up having to ‘punch out’ of the challenge.

Her Tough As Nails journey doesn’t end here

Aly didn’t win the episode 4 mechanical challenge, so that means that her time competing as an individual on Tough As Nails is over.

However, she can still continue on the show’s team challenges as a member of the Dirty Hands crew.

Speaking at the end of episode 4, Aly said that the individual competition made her “realize” that she’s “a lot stronger.”

She said that her family would be “proud of her no matter what,” and that she was glad to be moving over to the Dirty Hands team.

