It’s Hollywood Week on American Idol, and the mentors are back including alum Justin Guarini, who came runner-up to Kelly Clarkson in the first-ever season of the show. Who better to help guide the new hopefuls than someone who’s been through the unique process themselves?

Justin will be helping the remaining acts with their stage presence, alongside No Air singer Jordin Sparks. He’ll also be joined by mentors Clay Aiken, Catie Turner, David Archuleta, and Phillip Phillips.

We take a closer look at Justin Guarini and his time on American Idol season 1 all those years ago.

Who is American Idol mentor Justin Guarini?

Justin Guarini competed on the first season of the ABC show back in 2002 and came runner-up to Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson was just 20 years old at the time of her win, whilst Guarini was 23.

Now, at 44, he’s a performer, a dad, and a mentor. He describes himself as “someone who just wants to have fun.”

Since his American Idol stint, he’s gone on to do broadway shows and also appears in Dr. Pepper ads as the character Lil Sweet, who sings the slogan, “It’s the sweet one.”

Justin and Kelly’s friendship

Justin and Kelly go way back, and years later, they still haven’t lost their friendship, as he’s appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The two fondly reminisced about their time together on the show, explaining how they had so much fun ‘hanging out’ with no pressure, as no one knew how big the show was going to get back then.

Fans loved the reunion with one writing: “Seeing Justin and Kelly together again somehow makes me feel giddy. IDK why.”

The pair also starred in the film From Justin to Kelly, two years after they shot to fame on Idol. The movie was an American musical romantic comedy film.

Of course, questions began arising about whether the two were more than friends, and over a decade later, the Since You’ve Been Gone singer admitted to dating Justin.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Clarkson said: “We did date a little bit.”

“I think any two people who were thrown together that much, I mean guy, girl, you put ‘Timeless,’ that song from ‘From Justin to Kelly,’ you can’t fight it!” she continued.

Meet Justin Guarini on Instagram

Justin can be found on Instagram @justinguarini. At the time of writing, he has 36.5k followers.

Aside from Kelly Clarkson, Justin has many famous friends on his page, including Michael Buble who commented on a recent post: “Hi Justin !!!! I think you’re amazing!!”