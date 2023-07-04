American Ninja Warrior 2023 is filmed at one location, except for one special event. Participants take on the world’s most notorious obstacle course, but few have ever finished it. So, where is American Ninja Warrior filmed and where can you attend ninja warrior gyms?

Unrivaled athletes push through seemingly impossible tests of strength and endurance and often train at gyms near them, such as the Sam Sann Warriors-All Star Ninjas Warrior gym in Houston. However, for those who simply want to know where they shoot the unique reality show, we can reveal the 2023 locations.

American Ninja Warrior 2023 locations

American Ninja Warrior is filmed at the backlot of Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. However, for one special night, the national finals are shot at a different location – in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The obstacle course is set up on a lot on Giles Street and E. Mandalay Bay Rd. In the past, the production team has moved around and filmed at San Antonio and its Alamodome, as well as in Los Angeles.

The series began on December 12, 2009, in Los Angeles. Now, the top 15 competitors and the top three women from each semifinal will advance to the National Finals at Mount Midoriyama in Las Vegas.

Ninja Warrior gyms – Houston and more

Inside the MainPlace mall in Santa Ana, you can climb, swing and leap through five obstacle courses modeled after the ones on the hit TV show! If you live in the Houston area, Iron Sports Ninja Warrior offers adult ninja classes.

Las Vegas Circus Center also offers a ninja warrior gym – and feels way more real because it is situated near the national finals – with over 310 linear feet and more than 20 obstacles available.

Rhino Ninja Gym is also a Las Vegas-based training course in the area. If you’re not from America but are based in Australia, Brisbane has an adventure sports indoor playground called Urban Xtreme Adventure Sports Park.

When the 2023 show was filmed

The qualifiers for American Ninja Warrior 2023 were filmed from March 15 onwards, with the semi-finals shot from March 22. Then, the national finals took place in early May.

It takes months for the camera crew to shoot the challenging series, which has a long list of competitive participants! The new season of American Ninja Warrior premiered on June 5, taking just a month to edit and air the episodes.

The first episode features the first round of ninja hopefuls at qualifiers in Los Angeles, California. The 2022 show took place around the same time, but the semi-finals started a couple of weeks later, on April 8.

WATCH AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR ON NBC EVERY MONDAY OR ON PEACOCK NOW