American Pickers star Danielle Colby’s daughter Memphis makes a “six-figure” salary from her online job as a model and digital creator.

Danielle Colby found fame on the History Channel reality series but it’s her daughter Memphis, 22, who made headlines after media reports about her steamy online job.

Danielle hasn’t followed in her mother’s footsteps and decided to pursue a career as a content creator that earns her a whopping six-figure salary.

Who is Danielle Colby from American Pickers?

Danielle Colby appeared as a cast member on the History Channel reality show American Pickers. The 47-year-old star was already a close friend of Mike Wolfe when the show was given the green light.

After History Channel bought the show, Mike asked Danielle to appear in the series and work in the office at the antique store Antique Archaeology.

Aside from her reality TV career, Danielle set up a clothing company, called 4 Miles 2 Memphis, which had a physical store in Chicago for a year.

Danielle welcomed two children with her former husband Chad Cushman – daughter Memphis, 22, and son Miles, who born in 2004.

Danielle’s daughter Memphis makes “six figures” from online job

Danielle’s daughter Memphis is the one who has earned the spotlight in the media after reports about her successful “six-figure” job as an online model and digital creator.

Memphis is a popular Instagram star with a fan base of 42,000 followers who often shares steamy pictures and videos on her account.

In a TikTok video shared in 2022, the content creator revealed that she makes an impressive “six-figure” salary from her online job on OnlyFans.

Memphis shared a clip of herself singing along to Katy Perry’s I Kissed a Girl when she made the revelation about her income.

“This was never the way I planned,” she lip-synced in the video. “Not my intention.”

“When I grew up thinking I was going to be a veterinarian but now I make 6 figures online,” Memphis captioned her TikTok video.

Danielle is also an online model

Danielle is not the only one with an online job that earns her a hefty paycheck every month as her mom Danielle decided to pursue a side hustle as an online model too.

The American Pickers star has links to all of her social media pages on Instagram and she previously promoted Memphis’ page and shared a link to her online channels.