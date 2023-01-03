America’s Got Talent rings in the New Year with a sparkly new spin-off series called All Stars. But regular AGT judge Sofia Vergara is nowhere to be seen.

Fans may be wondering why Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum aren’t joined by Sofia on the judging panel for the All Stars show.

Let’s find out more about what to expect from America’s Got Talent All Stars and whether Sofia is returning to AGT in the future.

America’s Got Talent All Stars is back

As 2023 rolls around, America’s Got Talent brings a brand new spin-off series to NBC.

America’s Got Talent All Stars gives fans a memory-filled Monday episode of some of the greatest past acts to have appeared on the show.

NBC writes that the most “beloved” and “memorable” contestants from the show are competing for the title of AGT All Star.

Sofia isn’t on the show

Although Simon, Howie, and Heidi are all sitting on the judging panel for the All Stars show, Sofia isn’t in her usual spot.

It was announced back in October 2022 by The Sun that Sofia wouldn’t be a member on the panel.

The Modern Family star also wasn’t featured on the AGT Extreme spin-off series which aired in February 2022.

Will Sofia be on AGT?

Yes. Although Sofia isn’t appearing on the judging panel of AGT’s spin-off shows, she is expected to return for the regular series.

She has been a judge on the NBC show since season 15 which premiered in 2020. Sofia took over from Gabrielle Union who was a judge for just one season (14) in 2019.

America’s Got Talent is reportedly returning to screens in the summer of 2023. Auditions for season 18 are still open per NBC.

While fans will have to wait for the regular series to air, the All Stars show kicks off on Monday, January 2 at 8/7c on NBC.

Sofia shared a message for her followers on Instagram on December 31 writing: “Wishing us all good luck and work this new year, but above all health and (love heart emoji).”

