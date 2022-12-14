Below Deck star, Kate Chastain is pregnant with her first child but hasn’t revealed who the baby’s father is yet. We take a look back at her previous public relationships and the ones talked about on the show.

The 39-year-old took to her Instagram yesterday to announce the happy news and many fans flooded her comments with congratulatory messages.

Kate became a fan favorite after debuting in Below Deck season 2 back in 2014. She remained a major cast member until her departure after season 7 in 2020.

During her time on the show, fans got to follow her around as she balanced a demanding career while also trying to keep her love life afloat. The star has clearly come a long way after leaving the show!

Andy Cohen jokes he’s the father of Kate Chastain’s baby

The Bravolebrity, 39, posted a picture of her baby bump on Instagram, taking the entire world by surprise. “I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you,” she wrote in the caption.

The star also appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after her Instagram post. Her growing baby bump was on display as she wore a skin-hugging red dress.

Kate and Andy joked about the latter being the baby’s father.

“Should we announce that I am the father now,” Andy hilariously says to Kate, giving her a welcome hug.

“This happened between us at Bravo con,” the Bravo boss jokes, leaving the audiences in splits, “it was a sloppy night after the Legends Ball.”

Kate also reveals to Andy that her due date is May 8, 2023.

The Below Deck alum says being a chief stew on the show trained her for raising a child. Andy asks her the first skill she would teach her child and Kate hilariously responds “dishes.”

A look at Kate’s previous relationships

Fans got to follow Kate’s love life on Below Deck.

She famously dated chef Ben Robinson in the early seasons of the show. However, in season four, she revealed that she had started dating a woman.

The Bravo star dated Ro Hernandez, a former professional soccer player from Madrid, Spain. Kate announced her relationship in 2016 via a now-deleted tweet. She posted a picture of herself kissing her new lady and wrote in the caption: “I’m not gay…..but my girlfriend might be.”

Kate did not put a label on her relationship or sexuality. However, the pair broke up the same year.

The Bravolebrity then revealed in season 6 that she had started seeing someone before sailing off to film the season. However, while shooting, Kate realized she didn’t want to be in that relationship anymore.

Kate ended the relationship with her guy and got back on dating apps.

She also got cozy with a Swedish sailor named Morton in Below Deck season 7.

“It was like a gift from Heaven; he just showed up out of nowhere. He was cute, he was smart, and it was just really nice to get away from the boat, because I felt like I was working extra hard to make up for the green crew, and I deserved a little break,” Kate gushed about her new fellow that season.

Fans react to Below Deck star’s pregnancy

Unsurprisingly, fans were thrilled to find out that Kate was pregnant.

“So happy for Kate! She deserves endless blessings,” one wrote on Twitter.

“A lot of men including myself now are brokenhearted knowing this news. She was my first crush on the first EP of Below Deck watching her walk down the dock like a supermodel with her quaint carry-on in tow,” a second fan noted.

“I need Andy and a camera. Kate needs a pregnancy spin-off! Congrats Kate,” a third fan said.

