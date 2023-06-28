As Storage Wars returns to A&E on June 6, fans are curious to know whether Brandi Passante and Lisa Delarios are still friends. The two buyers appear on the hit TV show alongside cast members including Darrell Sheets, Dan Dotson, and Barry Weiss.

OG buyer Brandi has appeared on the show since it first aired in 2010. She was previously in a Storage Wars team consisting of herself and her former partner, Jarrod Schulz. Nowadays, Brandi is loved-up with someone new. Her love for finding a bargain and making a profit is still going strong in 2023.

Credit: A and E YouTube channel

Are Brandi and Lisa still friends?

Yes, Brandi Passante and Lisa DeLarios are still friends.

The two Storage Wars stars are following one another on Instagram at the time of writing.

Brandi and Lisa weren’t ever really ‘not friends’, they are just one another’s competition on the A&E show.

In 2022, People reported that, during Storage Wars’ 300th episode, Brandi warned that her “claws come out” when it comes to bidding.

She and Lisa entered a “bidding war,” and Brandi said: “Lisa and I are friends, I think. But when you bid against me, the claws come out…”

Lisa Photoshops herself on to poster

On Storage Wars season 15’s premiere day, June 6, Lisa took to Instagram to share a snap to mark the occasion.

She Photoshopped herself into the show’s promotional poster. Lisa pasted her face next to the rest of the show’s cast members including Brandi and Ivy Calvin.

Lisa captioned the post:

“Hi friends! In case anyone forgot, I’m a reality TV star which is why @aetv included me on their flyer***JUST KIDDING! I photoshopped myself onto it, but I AM on some episodes that will be airing every Tuesday night if you’re one of the few people who actually have cable!!”

With over 4k followers, Lisa can be found on Instagram at @lisadelarios. She writes in her bio that she’s a “Treasure hunter, CPDT-KA certified dog trainer, small talker.”

The two appear in season 15

Both Brandi and Lisa are set to appear on Storage Wars in 2023.

Brandi returns to the A&E show as a full-time cast member while Lisa is a recurring cast member.

The Storage Wars star has also been sharing promo for the show on her Instagram page at @brandipassante.

Speaking during a preview of the show, Brandi says: “Can’t stop, won’t stop,” as she investigates abandoned storage units looking for valuable items.

WATCH STORAGE WARS ON A&E FROM JUNE 6 AT 10/9C