Chazz Harbison and Branwin Jones appeared in the fourth season of Love After Lockup. Despite their ups and downs, the couple was committed to being with each other, but are they still together today?

Love After Lockup follows the life of couples in their day-to-day lives. The twist is one of them is in jail, and the other one is outside waiting for their release day.

Communicating through letters, the pair meet for the first time once they are released. Hoping to adjust to their lives outside of prison while making their relationships work, only time will tell if were made for each other.

In the fourth season of the reality series, Chazz and Branwin’s love story left audiences hooked on their journey. Becoming a fan favorite, many are wondering if his spark has stayed alive after the series finale.

What is Love After Lockup about?

WeTV’s Love After Lockup follows the journeys of couples aiming to work out their relationships.

The twist of the series is that one is in jail while the other waits for their release by communicating through love letters.

During their time together, the couple is put to the test as they progress in their relationship despite facing difficulties adjusting to life outside of prison.

Chazz and Branwin’s Love After Lockup story

Chazz and Branwin talked for two years before they meet in person for the first time. The pair met online, and Branwin was willing to take a chance on their romance despite her time in prison.

According to The Cinemaholic, Branwin was arrested for aggravated identity theft. She was sentenced to three years behind bars.

Chaz married four times before meeting Branwin. Despite living in two different states, Chaz decided to marry Branwin to prove his commitment to their relationship.

During their journey in the series, Branwin had difficulties adjusting to her life outside prison. This affected her relationship with Chazz.

As time went by, Chazz and Branwin later found out they had a lot of differences and would often argue over disagreements.

Are Chazz and Branwin still together?

Credit WeTV

Despite the many efforts on making their relationship work, Chazz and Branwin ended up splitting up.

The former star changed his relationship status to ‘separated’ on his social media platforms, confirming to fans the pair were no longer together.

This came after Chazz and Branwin found they were not as compatible as they thought at the beginning of their romance.

As of January 2023, neither of the two is in a relationship. However, Chazz kept some of his videos from his journey in the Love After Lockup series describing them as “most treasured memories” with Branwin”.

