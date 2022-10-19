Are Eliza and Rodney still together after they made a connection on Bachelor In Paradise?











As each day in paradise goes by, the drama seems to be hotting up by the minute, especially since Bachelor In Paradise revealed that the couples would split and make their way to Casa Amor. If you’re a Love Island fan then you’ll know exactly what that means, but for those who don’t, the ladies will be heading to a separate villa to meet five new single men, and the men will be introduced to five new single ladies.

This should be no issue for those with strong and genuine connections, however, for others, the temptation can be too overwhelming – and that seems to be exactly the case for Rodney.

In Casa Amor, Rodney is introduced to bombshell Eliza Isichei who seems to turn his head almost instantly. Despite Rodney’s seemingly strong connection with Lace Morris, he seems to have his mind set on Eliza now. So, fans want to know what started the interest between the two and if they are still together after the show.

What brought Eliza and Rodney together?

Eliza has not yet been introduced to the show. But, according to Reality Steve, the star will be introduced in the upcoming episodes. The model will be one of the ten new singles who will be brought in the Casa Amor episode.

It seems that Eliza knows exactly what – or should we say who – she wants as she goes straight for Rodney. However, the interest will not just be limited to Eliza’s side as Rodney seems to be just as keen to explore his chances with Eliza.

The sparked connection will make Rodney leave Lace and go forward with Eliza in the show. With a whole lot of drama that fans just can’t wait to see.

Are they still together after the show?

According to Reality Steve, Rodney ends up dumping Lace for Eliza after they spark a clear connection, which has made fans already wonder if they will end up engaged by the end of the show.

However, sadly, when it comes to if they are still together now, the answer is no. According to the report, Rodney and Eliza end up in a love triangle as soon as Justin Glaze arrives after Casa Amor. Justin catches Eliza’s attention and her interest will be seen swinging between Justin and Rodney.

This new twist will make Eliza feel pressure as she wonders who to give her rose to. According to the report, she ends up self-eliminating.

It has also been said that Rodney ends up leaving with no connection at all. As of now, the star has shown no signs of dating anyone on his social media.

Who is Eliza?

Eliza is a model and social media influencer from Los Angeles, California. The beauty reps more than 16K followers on her Instagram and has more than 50 posts.

Before entering Casa Amor on Bachelor In Paradise, Eliza was part of Clayton Echard’s season where she ended up making it pretty far, but unfortunately not to the end.

The reality TV star loves all things fashion and beauty but also has a clear sense of adventure as her Instagram shows her traveling across the globe, from New York to Berlin and many more.

WATCH BACHELOR IN PARADISE ON MONDAYS AND TUESDAYS AT 8PM ET ON ABC

