Married at First Sight fans have been questioning what happened to the couples from previous seasons. Are any of the couples from Married At First Sight season 15 still together? Keep reading to find out.

Season 15 of MAFS (Married at First Sight) aired over the summer of 2022. Five couples were put together by the show’s experts in the hopes chemistry would flourish for eight weeks.

After couples spend time together, in the last episode, they decide if they are going to prolong their marriages by saying the ‘I Do’ at the altar.

Over the past 15 seasons, several couples have ended up together off the show, but others have decided to end their relationships.

But what are the couples from season 15 that continue to succeed so far?

What Married A First Sight couples are still together?

5. Lindy and Miguel

Lindy and Miguel’s relationship became a fan favorite during season 15. The two had undeniable chemistry throughout the season, and remained together on ‘Decision Day’.

The couple even decided to compromise on last names, and Lindy surprised viewers with her love declaration.

“I feel so confident being your wife, so it was an easy decision for me when I realized I was ready to take your last name.”

4. Nate and Stacia

Nate and Stacia looked like a match in heaven, and although the couple decided to stay together at the end of MAFS, news broke the two decided to go on their separate ways.

In December 2022, Stacia revealed the news during the season 16 launch special. “Nate is no longer around. Yeah, I am divorced,” she told host Kevin Frazier.

Explaining the reason for her decision, Stacia said to have done everything to show off her commitment but did not receive the same attention she did during the show.

Nonetheless, Stacia still looks forward to being friends and has “no ill will” on him.

3. Krysten and Mitch

Though Krysten seemed happy during her marriage with Mitch, he decided to divorce on ‘Decision Day’.

It seems Mitch wasn’t ready to commit and wanted to end things with Krysten before it was too late.

During their time together on the show, Mitch and Krysten went through a few bumpy roads over disagreements.

2. Justin and Alexis

Justin and Alexis’ marriage didn’t last very long. Though both decided to leave together on the finale episode, the couple broke up hours after MAFS wrapped its filming.

During the cast reunion, Alexis confessed to not feeling completely free around him and decided to call it quits.

“I felt like I was not free, and I’m a very free-spirit individual. And I felt like I was losing myself,” she said.

During their short time together, the couple argued various times on and off the screen.

1. Morgan and Binh

Morgan and Binh were the only couples who didn’t even make it to the final stage during ‘Decision Day’.

After Morgan and Binh’s wedding, the two didn’t get along too well, nor were able to adjust to their life together. For that reason, Morgan and Binh decided to end their relationship.

Despite no longer being together, they are still on good terms.

