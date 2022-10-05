Ashley and Jared return to Paradise to mentor after their 2018 engagement











Bachelor In Paradise is back in full swing with the sexy singles beginning to form some serious connections. The latest episode showed 2018 BIP couple Ashley and Jared making their return to the show to “mentor” the other couples.

However, not all fans of the show are happy with this and have made that clear on social media. Ashley and Jared haven’t had the smoothest love story and some fans think it is ironic that they are in the show to help guide the other couples. Fans have dubbed it “not the content we asked for.”

Let’s take a look back at the couple’s relationship timeline as well as what fans think about their random return to the beach.

Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Ashley and Jared’s relationship timeline

Ashley met Jared in 2015 on Bachelor In Paradise and from her end, she was all in from the start. Jared, on the other hand, seemed a little less invested in their relationship, and the two didn’t leave paradise as a couple, but they kept in touch.

They returned to the show in 2016 but according to Women’s Health, Jared made it pretty clear that he was looking to meet someone new. Ashley, on the other hand, was still clearly into Jared, who started to pursue Caila Quinn. Cue Ashley sobbing – a lot – over Jared and his love life.

In 2018 Ashley filmed Bachelor Winter Games where she found love with Canadian firefighter Kevin Wend, however, that relationship ended shortly after. In May of that same year, Ashley and Jared began dating and it’s safe to say that fans were shocked. Just a month later on BIP they got engaged and were married the following year.

As of 2022 they are happily married still and enjoying their life together and it seems their next step is mentoring the other couples on Bachelor In Paradise.

Fans are left confused as to why Ashley and Jared are on BIP

Fans of the show made it very clear after seeing Ashley and Jared show up on the beach that they aren’t too pleased with the couple’s return to mentor the other couples. One person wrote:

“I’m sorry but Ashley and Jared are not a paradise love story. Like good on them for making it work or whatever but she wore that man down that’s not cute or inspiring.”

Another wrote: “Respectfully, I do not care about Jared and Ashley. Please stop pushing this couple on us.”

A third chimed in saying: “Jesse to Ashley/Jared: “I think you could teach them a thing or two” Teach them what?? About how to wear down someone who says they don’t want to date you over the course of years before they cave?”

Some fans were happy to see them return though and said they were proof that things can be different off camera.

One tweeted: “Ashley and Jared. Living proof that you too could go on Paradise and have a wildly unsuccessful relationship on the beach but then figure your stuff out off camera.”

Another happy fan posted: “My two favs from this show Ashley and Jared from @BachParadise”.

Ashley and Jared have a baby

After months of trying to get pregnant, Ashley announced that she was due to give birth in 2021 and she welcomed her son into the world in January 2022.

When he was born, Jared let his fans know that “Baby Dawson is here and healthy!”

He shared the news on Instagram from the hospital, adding: “Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn’t have gone much smoother. He’s so sweet and beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!”

Their baby boy, Dawson, has been the light of their life ever since and is always plastered over their Instagram pages.

