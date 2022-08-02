











Axman is best known for his appearance on Street Outlaws where his need for speed wins him titles – or gets him into trouble.

The hit Discovery show gives racing fanatics an insight into the world of street racing as viewers watch the cast compete to take the number one spot.

The danger keeps fans on the edge of their seats, as well as the humor and competitiveness from the growing racers.

Although we see a lot of the cast on the show, there’s still some information they keep to themselves. So, without further ado, let’s get to know Axman a little better, including both his jobs and his early life.

Canada’s Drag Race | Series 3 Trailer | BBC Three BridTV 10901 Canada’s Drag Race | Series 3 Trailer | BBC Three https://i.ytimg.com/vi/u6TGVgD1g2o/hqdefault.jpg 1055379 1055379 center 22403

Axman’s racing career

Larry Roach, aka Axman, has always had a passion for all things cars. Before his racing career, Larry loved spending time working on and building vehicles.

In an interview with Dragzine he recalled the moment he got the need for speed, as he explained:

Growing up, I had a couple of cousins [who] were about seven years older than me – I was around seven or eight and they were 16 – and just watching them play with their cars on the street, it kinda got me wanting to outrun them. I think that’s where I got the fever from.

That led Axman to work on vehicles more often so he could “figure out how to make cars faster.”

Larry showed up to the first season of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, North Carolina, with hopes of out-running the racers he’d been watching on his television.

After his race in his 1964 Chevy II, he earned the points necessary to secure himself a place in the drivers of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings season 2.

Screenshot from Discovery’s YouTube video titled: ‘Big Chief vs. Axman | Street Outlaws: America’s List’

Axman has a logging business

If you’ve ever wondered where the name ‘Axman’ comes from – let’s get you up to speed.

Alongside his racing career, Axman owns his own logging business – Axman Enterprises. In fact, he has a YouTube channel – Axman & Axlady – on which he gives viewers an insight into that side of his life.

On the channel he posts day in the life of a logger videos as well as the latest jobs they’ve been working on. In one of his videos, Larry told fans that although he dedicates ten hours a week to racing, logging gets 60 to 70 hours.

Fans of the Street Outlaws star were shocked to learn about Axman’s other business. One fan commented on his channel: “Ok, who else thinks this guy is ten times more badass that he’s actually a logger? Axman name fits.”

Axman’s younger years

Although it seems Axman has it easy nowadays, it hasn’t always been that way for the street racer.

In fact, Larry opened up to Dragzine about his family’s financial issues during his younger years. The 35-year-old said:

Growing up where I grew up – living on a mile dirt road – we were poor, looking back. When you grow up as a kid you don’t realize you’re poor and that you don’t have the money. I mean, we ended up playing barefooted; we didn’t have a clue!

Despite their struggles, Axman noted it didn’t kill his spirit.

“We had family, that’s all we had. So we lived it up!” the Discovery Star said.

WATCH STREET OUTLAWS: NO PREP KINGS ON DISCOVERY EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK