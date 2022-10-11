









It looks like former Bachelorette Clare Crawley may finally have her happily ever after with new beau Ryan Dawkins, following her split from ex-fiancé Dale Moss.

According to US Weekly, the pair met around a year ago and started out as friends before hitting it off on a more romantic connection. The new lovebirds are now engaged – hopefully, this engagement is better than her last.

Kate previously got engaged on an episode of Bachelorette and left the process before it had even properly begun, leaving Tayshia Adams to take her place on the season 16 lead. The engagement was called off not long after but it seems that was for good as she has now met her perfect match.

Ryan’s career and background

According to his LinkedIn page, Dawkins graduated from San Francisco State University in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology. Clearly a very smart man, he then went on to obtain an MBA from the institution with a focus on Entrepreneur Strategy.

Dawkins is currently the CEO of Mascot Sports. According to the company website, the marketing agency “represents a top-tier stable of clients in the areas of sponsorship strategy, experiential marketing, and athlete representation.”

The CEO identifies himself as a “girl dad” in his Instagram bio. His company website bio also states that he lives in Oakland, California, “with his daughters.”

Ryan has a passion for sports

Ryan’s affinity for sports lies beyond his profession. He enjoys it as a hobby just as much. According to his website bio, the businessman has competed in several IRONMAN events and finished second in the 2019 Race Across America from San Diego to Atlantic City as a part of a four-man team.

His Instagram account is private so unfortunately, we can’t see what else he gets up to, however, his bio contains a cycling emoji as well as a swimming and a running one, therefore we can assume he also has a passion for these sports too.

Clare is very active so we can assume that the couple gets up to a lot of outdoor activities together.

How long have Clare and Ryan been together?

Although Crawley announced her new beau to her Instagram followers on September 5 via an adorable photo and video collage, a comment on the post suggested that the duo had been together for quite some time.

One person in the comments said, “Babyyyyyy!! Finally . A year later and y’all stuck is f—ing cute” suggesting that the pair have been together for at least over a year.

Just a month later, Clare posed a picture of Ryan on one knee as he proposed to his now-fiance. The caption told us her answer, “the easiest yes ever!” Dawkins proposed to Crawley on October 7 while the couple attended RiSE, a source exclusively told Us.

