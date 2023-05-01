Baddies West has had an explosive first season in 2023, to say the least, so of course it’s only right for all the girls to be together one more time to air everything out at a reunion, and luckily for fans, they won’t have to wait too long for a release date.

The Zeus Network show premiered at the start of the year, with the episode Wild Wild West, and what a wild ride it’s been over the past few months.

We take a look at the Baddiest West reunion trailer, and when fans can expect to see the drama unfold on their screen.

Reunion trailer teases explosive fights

If you thought the show was dramatic, the trailer looks to eclipse that. The 1 minute trailer sees an array of fights, including a ‘jump kick’ from DJ Sky to Baddies South star Rollie, which fans couldn’t get enough of.

“DJ SKY JUMP IS SENDINGGGG ME LMFAOOOOO,” screamed one fan via Twitter.

Of course, that’s only a fraction of the drama as it looks like Tommie Lee and Cat are also set to get into it, as well as boss Natalie ending up on the floor.

We’re not sure if there’s actually going to be anytime for discussion with all this fighting going on, but one thing we know for sure is that viewers are set to be entertained with a capital E.

The Baddies West reunion will air in May 2023

Although no official release date has been confirmed for the Baddies West reunion, the description of the trailer says: “Premiering This May Only On Zeus!!” so fans won’t have to wait too long to see all the drama unfold.

Baddiest West aired on Sunday nights, so fans can maybe expect the reunion to follow suit, although no set date has officially been announced at the time of writing.

It seems like May is a key date for reunions, as the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion is also set to air this month. We are so ready for all the drama.

Auditions for Baddies East are also set to take place in May, as Natalie Nunn announced via her Instagram, so fans can expect a new series sometime soon!

Baddies West fans can’t wait

Of course, after the explosive trailer, fans can’t wait to watch all the drama and fights unfold.

Luckily, unlike Love is Blind, the reunion is pre-recorded so they’ll be no technical difficulties here when viewers are sat down ready with their popcorn!

“Need every single reunion fight in detail,” said one fan.

“Natalie always falling on the reunion floor,” joked another.

One wrote: “Damn tommie fighting everybody.”

“Can’t wait for this reunion!!” exclaimed another.