Baddies West reunion comes on this May, but when does it drop and what happens during Natalie Nunn vs Tommie Lee? The super trailer has officially dropped, showing the explosive drama as security has to get involved.

Since the new trailer for the Baddies West reunion came out on May 7, fans have been reacting with shock to the drama. It’s clear that Natalie Nunn vs Tommie Lee is the most anticipated drama that’s set to unfold.

During the supertrailer, the two enemies turn up to discuss their feud but won’t be sitting in their reunion chairs for very long. In fact, security guards have to break up drama as they throw shade across the room…

Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network

When does the Baddies West reunion drop?

The Baddies West reunion comes on Sunday, May 14, on The Zeus Network. A week ago, fans were teased with the original trailer for the drama-filled show, but now a supertrailer has made everyone even more excited.

It comes out on the same day as Mother’s Day in the USA. Executive producer and cast member Natalie says it “might be the craziest reunion we’ve ever had,” following the drama that went on on social media.

Natalie also says she’s going to “tag that a**” and it’s not just her that has a feud with Tommie. Scotty also fights Tommie in the wild reunion but the main feud going down is Natalie Nunn vs Tommie Lee.

Baddies West reunion: Natalie vs Tommie

Security has to get involved as Natalie fights with Tommie. Rollie tells Nat, “Get her [Tommie],” which was unexpected from viewers, and Cat later says to Nat, “You got me f***ed up,” later on in the reunion.

And there are drink throws involved. Natalie throws a drink at Tommie, who doesn’t flinch. Cat dodges Tommie’s swing at her before throwing her own hit back, and during the entire drama, host Stevie J sits and watches the fight unfold.

DJ Sky also falls over during the Baddies West reunion. Some expected Tommie and Stunna Girl to fight, but this didn’t happen, but Stunna and Rollie did get involved in an altercation with each other.

Zeus fans react to supertrailer

When the Baddies West initial reunion came out, viewers got super excited. Now the supertrailer is here, there’s even more anticipation. One fan wrote: “This reunion gonna be crazy. I can’t wait to see Natalie VS Tommy.”

Another penned: “Stunna seems to have her best rounds with Rollie bc it looks like homegirl was tagging that ahh again. Excited to see their fade along with Nat vs Tommie and Tommie vs Cat!

“Love them or hate them, Stunna and Tommie definitely the stars of this season.”

“Loren completely changing from a classy dress to an athletic outfit is a mood,” reacted a viewer.

WATCH BADDIES WEST REUNION ON THE ZEUS NETWORK ON SUNDAY MAY 14