DJ Sky High Baby’s age and birthday has become a popular topic of conversation among Baddies West fans. She began paving her way into the music industry at a young age, but just old is she today?

She makes her debut on Baddies West as the show’s Los Angeles-based DJ and MC, several years after her career began back in 2015. Cleo Rahman is her real name and she’s one of the fastest-growing (urban) female DJs.

Baltimore-born and raised, DJ Sky found a passion for music as a child. By the age of 21, she had moved to Atlanta for better networking opportunities to further her ambitions. Reality Titbit can reveal her age and birthday.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Baddies West: Meet Dj Sky High Baby

DJ Sky High Baby released her first mixtape on the audio app SoundCloud 24k The Gold Tape, which boosted her popularity and career. Dj Sky then began a solid friendship with rapper Yung Thug, who supported her career.

After Yung Thug dropped his newest music on her mixtapes and DJ sets, DJ Sky High Baby moved to Los Angeles, where she has played at numerous clubs, securing a consistent gig for months.

She then launched to TV fame while appearing on The Zeus Network‘s Bad Boys series, and now Baddies West. As well as DJing for major artists on tour, she shows her skills at music festivals all across the west coast.

Sky High Baby’s age and birthday

DJ Sky High Baby’s age is 30 years old, Gossip Next Door reports. She celebrated her 30th birthday on August 12, 2022. And of course, the former Bad Boys LA star decided to celebrate in her favorite way possible: as an MC!

Her birthday makes her a Leo zodiac sign, which is believed to be confident, comfortable being the center of attention, drama-adoring, ambitious, loyal, fiercely protective, generous, luxury-loving, and big-hearted.

She began making music at a young age

DJ Sky High Baby knew her passions from the get-go. Now 30 years old, her career took off in her early twenties but she had been practicing for this very moment from a very young age.

Alongside her music career, she has been “babysitting” 22-year-old Chrisean Rock on Baddies West, which had people seriously curious about her age. DJ Sky High is now trained in music and looking after people!

Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Love X Entertainment LLC

WATCH BADDIES WEST ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ON THE ZEUS NETWORK

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK