2 Love and Hip Hop Atlanta stars were arrested and booked into Fulton County Jail on August 26, 2023. The VH1 stars have since taken to social media after being released from prison. Fans are curious to know more about what happened and why the LAHHA cast members found themselves behind bars.

Since premiering in 2012, Love and Hip Hop Atlanta has been renewed for 11 seasons and saw stars including Joseline Hernandez, Rasheeda, Karlie Redd, and more famous faces rise to fame. While some of the VH1 stars have come and gone, Erica Mena and Bambi are two of the show’s current cast members.

Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Two Love and Hip Hop Atlanta stars arrested

Following an incident on August 25, two Love and Hip Hop Atlanta stars, Erica Mena and Addie ‘Bambi’ Richardson, were arrested and booked into Fulton County Jail on August 26.

Police records state that the two ladies were charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

WSB-TV reports that “officials say they were involved in a fight at a bar in Buckhead.”

Officers responded to reports of a physical altercation at the Lucca Lounge on Pharr Road in Buckhead, Atlanta.

Officials haven’t stated a reason for the fight breaking out.

TMZ shared an exclusive video of the “bar brawl,” on August 26.

More arrests were made

The alleged bar fight included Erica, 35, Bambi, 37, as well as Rodney Shaw, who is known as Zellswag, 35, and Kareem Cadet.

All four individuals were charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Erica was also charged with simple battery and simple battery against a police officer, per police records.

Rodney Shaw was also charged with simple battery.

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta stars released

Following their arrests, the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta stars were booked and released the same day.

After leaving Fulton County Jail, Erica and Bambi have resumed their usual social media posts.

Erica shared videos of herself looking glam during filming on her Instagram Stories on August 28.

Bambi also took to the ‘gram to get back to “mommy duties” according to her followers. She shared snaps of her kids reading her new children’s book, Mommy I Want To Go Home.

