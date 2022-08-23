











Basketball Wives has not been airing at its usual Monday night slot, leaving fans utterly confused. So we drew up the schedule and can reveal how many more episodes viewers can expect to air this season.

Season 10 returned to air on May 16th, and has aired 13 episodes so far. The last episode to hit VH1 screens aired on August 1st at the time of writing, and for weeks, viewers have been eagerly awaiting its return.

With no sign of a new episode, social media users are now doing all they can to find out when the next episode is airing. Many are convinced the entire show has simply “disappeared”… So, what’s really going on?

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Confusion over ‘disappearance’ of Vh1 show

When episodes stopped airing after August 3rd for season 10, many Basketball Wives fans were clearly left totally confused. With no warning of whether a reunion is set to air, and whether the season is over, viewers are angry.

One wrote: “Wow #basketballwives season 10 ended?”

Another penned: “So what happened to #BasketballWives did I miss the season finale or something??”

“Did #basketballwives just disappear lmao what happened,” reacted a confused viewer.

Overall, fans have been left in the dark about what happened to the reality TV series, with another writing: “Did #basketballwives just quit the job in the middle of the shift or did I miss the finale? #bbw10.

Basketball Wives has 26 eps in season 10

Basketball Wives Season 10 has been split into two parts. 13 episodes have already aired, while there has been a pause in episodes amid the return of VH1 reality shows Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta and Love and Hip Hop: Miami.

Overall, there are 26 episodes in the tenth season, meaning there is a whole new batch of episodes which have been filmed and are ready to hit the TV screen “soon”, according to Jackie Christie.

Fans are eager to find out what went down between Jennifer Williams and her love interest Jelani, as well as whether Jackie and Brooke continue to become closer friends – but VH1 has not revealed when the next episode comes out.

Viacom CBS has been contacted for comment by Reality Titbit.

Jackie confirms 13 episodes to air

Jackie Christie confirmed to a fan that 13 episodes have already aired and that another batch is set to be “back soon for the next 13”. She advised them to “stay tuned to VH1” ahead of the next episode.

Usually, an episode airs on a Monday night at 8/7C, but the network has yet to announce when to expect its return. We do know that an episode is not set to air for the next two weeks, meaning no episodes until after September 5th.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

