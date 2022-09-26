Basketball Wives' Brooke Bailey mourns loss of 25-year-old daughter Kayla











Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her daughter Kayla. The mother-of-three took to Instagram on September 25 to share the tragic news.

Brooke has shared many photos of Kayla and her two brothers via Instagram Stories as well as messages of condolence she has received since the sad news broke.

Basketball Wives fans will recognise Brooke from season 2 of the show, which aired in 2012. The 45-year-old shared the devastating news of losing her child in an Instagram post that received comments from YG, Tiarra Monet, Carlos King and Nicki Minaj, while her followers sent love and prayers.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Brooke Bailey shares loss via Instagram

On September 25, 2022, Brooke Bailey took to Instagram to share a slider of images of her 25-year-old daughter, Kayla.

Brooke’s caption read: “Forever my baby. Pretty Black, aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.”

Brooke’s photos of Kayla included some of her as a baby, the two of them together and a family photo.

View Instagram Post

Kayla Bailey had her own business

Kayla Bailey was the daughter of Basketball Wives star Brooke. She had two brothers and was 25 years old at the time of her passing.

She had her own business as a hairstylist based in Memphis, Tennessee. The cause of Kayla’s death has yet to be published, ET Online reports.

Basketball Wives’ Brooke also has two sons

Taking to IG Stories on September 25, Brooke shared photographs of herself with her three children. She proudly wrote over one image: “Mine. I raised them!”

Kayla was Brooke’s eldest child and only daughter. The grieving mother shared countless Instagram Stories from friends and family as they sent their condolences following the news.

Reality Titbit sends its condolences to the Bailey family at this difficult time