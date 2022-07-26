Basketball Wives fans 'miss Tammy' as she casts for different VH1 show













Season ten of Basketball Wives is currently airing on VH1 – however many viewers are missing fan favourite, Tami Roman.

The hit show features a group of friends who are either the wife, girlfriend or even ex wife of a popular NBA player. Since the earlier seasons of the show, the cast is starting to look very different, especially with the absence of Tami.

However, the Basketball Wives star has other things on her mind in 2022, including a new VH1 venture…

Why did Tami leave Basketball Wives?

Tami decided to leave Basketball Wives after their eighth season.

The reasoning behind this was completely fair, as she told fans that she was really struggling to be there. This was because of issues she was having with co-stars Evelyn Lozada and Shaunie O’Neal.

In a discussion with Dr. Heavenly Kimes on a live YouTube chat, Tami said:

From my standpoint, I really loved and respected Shaunie a great deal. And so the last two seasons made me feel like it wasn’t any reciprocity. You gotta acknowledge that and honor it. If people don’t f*** with you like that they just don’t f*** with you. No harm, no foul. But I just realized that it wasn’t that deep for her.

Tami also commented on the fact that a line was crossed after there were remarks made surrounding her health and her miscarriages.

Tami casts for Caught In The Act season 2

Since her departure from Basketball Wives, Tami has got herself involved in a new show.

Tami is now the host of Caught In The Act: Unfaithful, a show on VH1 that helps suspicious people find out if their partner is being unfaithful.

Tami catches them in the act by ambushing their secret meetings or teaming up with the other lover, whilst working alongside expert Kevin Carr and investigator Brianne Joseph to make the perfect squad.

She is currently casting for the second series of Caught In The Act: Unfaithful. The show’s popularity has earnt it another season, as the debut episode increased VH1’s Monday night time slot by 33%.

Tami is missed by Basketball Wives viewers

Although viewers are happy that Tami has been able to get out of the uncomfortable environment, they can’t help but miss one of their favourite cast members.

Fans of the show have taken to social media to share this…

One Twitter user wrote: “I will forever miss Tami on Basketball Wives.” Another said: “I miss tami Roman being on basketball wives she was such a strong character and was the only one who checked evilan.”

Other users are reminiscing on the days Tami was on the show: “Early Basketball Wives Tami Roman is my favorite. She was cool, calm & collective. But had no problem fighting and would stand on what she said.”

