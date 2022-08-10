B&B Denise Richards' 'dream' comes true as she laps up romantic trip with hubby













The Bold And The Beautiful’s Denise Richards has had her ‘dreams’ come true as she laps up a romantic trip to Tuscany with her husband.

Denise Richards joined the cast of B&B as Shauna Fulton in April of 2019. She had been in the Hollywood industry since the 1990s. With her first credit being on ABC drama Life Goes On, and eventually, Richards went on to become a Bond girl in 1999’s The World Is Not Enough.

Let’s take a look at Denise Richards’ dreamy vacation snaps as she enjoys her time in the sunshine…

B&B Denise Richards’ ‘dream’ comes true on romantic trip

Denise Richards shared a fun photo of her and her husband to Instagram on Monday, August 8, as they lap up a romantic trip to Tuscany.

In the caption, Richards revealed that “It’s been a dream of mine & my husband’s to go to Tuscany.” The actress was given the chance to visit the wonderful Italian region as she was “lucky to shoot in Italy this past week so we decided to make a big trip out of it.”

In the photo dump are a series of snaps of the pair staring into each other’s eyes as they try “to capture the best pic & me looking ridiculous and my hair all crazy.” Richards then revealed that they had just been to the spa to relax together and take in the mountainous views.

The actress also asked her followers for advice as she feels she hasn’t quite aced her vacation Instagram game: “I look at some of your photos and wonder who the hell is there to take them? Do you all travel with someone? Do you ask someone close by to shoot it? I’m so curious 😂 because most of you all that I follow your vacay pics looks really good!”

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers relationship explored

Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron, works in frequency therapy and founded a centre called Q 360 which offers sound therapy and light therapy.

In addition to working with frequencies, Aaron previously acted, his IMDb page notes that he had three roles; two in short films and one for a TV series, not to forget his reality TV role on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Denise and Aaron met when she started going to him for frequency medicine.“I was going to him to do preventative DNA repair,” she said during RHOBH after the show. In a previous season of RHOBH, she even revealed that they ended up getting together in one of the rooms at his office.

The couple began dating in 2017 and Us Weekly reported that Denise and Aaron had been engaged since January 2018, but wanted to keep things private. This is likely because Aaron was still going through divorce proceedings with his ex-wife and Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan who he married in December 2015.

Aaron and Denise married on September 8 2018 and the wedding was aired on RHOBH. The duo have remained by each other’s side ever since and judging by their Instagram’s look as loved up as ever!