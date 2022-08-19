











Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider have changed the way Big Brother 24 fans look at pool floats in 2022. The couple have developed a relationship in the BB24 house, are often seen cuddling, and were “caught” kissing, Cheat Sheet reports.

Big Brother is all about alliances formed in the house and devising strategies to win the show. Now there’s a couple in the house, it could pose problems as the other house guests question where Kyle and Alyssa’s loyalties lie.

The series is back for 2022 with Julie Chen Moonves the host as 16 strangers live together under 24/7 surveillance. Fighting for a prize fund of $750,000, the guests have it all to play for on BB24.

BB24 Episode 19 – CBS

Who are Alyssa and Kyle?

Alyssa is a 24-year-old customer services rep and marketing assistant. She hails from Siesta Key, Florida. With more than 73K followers, she can be found on Instagram @alyssasnida.

Kyle is 29 and works in tech sales. He’s from Bountiful, Utah. The BB24 star has 110K followers @kylecapener.

Kyle, Alyssa and the pool float

As the days roll by in the BB24 house, it’s clear Kyle and Alyssa’s relationship has been developing.

The Daily Beast reports Kyle and Alyssa headed to the ‘Have Not’ room to consummate their relationship.

During the show, Alyssa hinted to Turner that she and Kyle had gone “all the way” on a “pool floatie.”

See the full convo below:

Fans react to rendezvous

After Alyssa and Kyle took things to the next level, many Big Brother fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Overall, the general consensus was viewers are pretty surprised at Alyssa and Kyle’s choice of where to get it on.

The CBS show obviously didn’t air Alyssa and Kyle’s shenanigans but there was a ‘nod’ to pool floats later in the episode.

One viewer wrote: “We all caught how, after they showed Kyle and Alyssa officially “becoming an item,” they flashed to a pool float. I laughed.”

Another tweeted: “If Alyssa and Kyle end up in the backyard at least they’re experienced in using a pool float as a bed.”

